Coach Eoghan Minihane urges Coláiste na Toirbhirte to reflect on positives after All-Ireland heartbreak

Coláiste na Toirbhirte 1-5

Coláiste Mhuire 2-7

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

NOT to be for brave Coláiste na Toirbhirte in this All-Ireland senior B schools’ camogie semi-final at rainy Ballinspittle on Saturday, but the Bandon school can take a lot from this campaign.

Munster champions for the first time, it had looked good for Coláiste na Toirbhirte at half time as they led 1-4 to 0-3, albeit having played with a sizable wind.

But an awesome second-half display from Coláiste Mhuire, Johnstown of Kilkenny broke Bandon hearts – the Leinster champions outscored the West Cork team by 2-4 to 0-1 in the second period to advance to the All-Ireland final.

For coaches Jack Meade and Eoghan Minihane, this has been a memorable journey, including the famous Munster final win in Mallow, but their adventure ended last weekend.

‘The girls have been fantastic all year. They were brilliant again today. Just a few small things here and there, and on another day we could have got over the line,’ Minihane told The Southern Star.

‘Look, we just got to remind the players of the win two weeks’ ago – they still have a Munster title under their belts. That’s a super accomplishment so we just need to bring them back to earth and remind them of that.’

It’s worth noting that the Bandon school hadn’t reached these dizzy heights before, so these trailblazers have put Coláiste na Toirbhirte camogie on the map. To contest an All-Ireland semi-final, lead at half time in the semi-final and be level with ten minutes to go is still a great feat.

‘It’s the first time the school has got to the senior B All-Ireland series. It’s a first Munster title at senior level as well. We’re so proud of the girls, they were brilliant,’ Minihane said.

‘The whole school was behind them, the teachers, parents, friends. It’s disappointing but it’s something that they can take with them for the rest of their lives. They have a Munster medal with their school, with their friends. There’s positives to look at definitely.’

This game sparked into life with two goal chances inside the opening three minutes. Johnstown threatened the goal first as Aoibhe Bourke’s low shot just whizzed over the bar within the first minute. Down the other end, Valley Rovers’ Shóna Cronin had a sight on the net but pulled her shot just wide.

The game went 11 minutes without a score as it turned scrappy in the wet conditions. Eventually, Coláiste na Toirbhirte captain Laura Sheehy converted a wonderful score from around 45 metres out after 12 minutes.

The Kilbittain-Timoleague player grabbed the next two scores too, a free after 15 minutes and she rattled the net a minute later – Sheehy caught goalkeeper Mia Henderson off guard as her free sailed into the net. Coláiste na Toirbhirte now led 1-2 to 0-1.

Abigail Whitty pulled one point back for Johnstown on 18 minutes before another scoring lull. Sheehy converted two more frees, which was sandwiched by a Taylor Corbett score for the Kilkenny school, to leave it a four-point margin at the short whistle, 1-4 to 0-3.

With the Leinster victors having the gust in the second spell, they stamped their authority on proceedings. Michelle Killeen converted a free just after the restart as Ciara Townsend and Corbett both struck over to close the gap to the minimum going into the last quarter. Killeen pointed another free and now all the momentum was with the Kilkenny girls.

In a tense few minutes, the game once again became a scrap as neither side gave an inch. The big score came on 53 minutes when Coláiste na Toirbhirte failed to clear their lines, Johnstown worked an opportunity and found Corbett in space – she buried a bullet past Aoibheann O’Driscoll, 1-7 to 1-4.

The West Cork school huffed and puffed but they could only muster a Cronin free for their efforts. They had only four shots on goal in the whole latter half, with none coming from play.

As the game trickled towards the end, an Orlagh Brophy free dropped short and fell into the net three minutes into added time to seal a five-point win for the Kilkenny school. Heartbreak for Coláiste na Toirbhirte, but they still did the whole of West Cork camogie proud and gave the region a real boost.

‘There are many different clubs involved here and the girls are all going back to those clubs now where they’ll be starting training again. Camogie is definitely in a good place in West Cork – there is real talent in the schools and the division, and it is trying to bring them together and get them all playing together. Hopefully then, bringing them on to the higher level and playing with the county,’ Eoghan Minihane said.

Scorers

Coláiste na Toirbhirte: Laura Sheehy 1-4 (1-3f); Shóna Cronin 0-1f.

Coláiste Mhuire: Taylor Corbett 1-2; Orla Brophy 1-0f; Michelle Killeen 0-2f; Aoibhe Bourke, Abigail Whitty, Ciara Townsend 0-1 each.

Coláiste na Toirbhirte: Aoibheann O’Driscoll (Enniskeane); Eimear Hurley (Kilbrittain-Timoleague), Katie Twohig (Bandon), Jess Helbrow (Courcey Rovers); Meabh Browne (Enniskeane), Caoimhe Craig (Valley Rovers), Molly Hilliard (Enniskeane); Sarah Burrows (Newcestown), Eve O’Dwyer (Valley Rovers); Niamh Cotter (Bandon), Laura Sheehy (captain, Kilbrittain-Timoleague), Karen O’Sullivan (Newcestown); Anna Crowley (Kilbrittain-Timoleague), Shóna Cronin (Valley Rovers), Clodagh Barry (Bandon).

Subs: Áine O’Donoghue (Courcey Rovers) for A Crowley (50); Róisín Wilson (Newcestown) for M Browne (55); Eva Nagle (Kilbrittain-Timoleague) for K O’Sullivan (57).

Coláiste Mhuire: Mia Henderson; Ciara Joyce, Kayla Dwyer (captain), Emma O’Connor; Katie Dunphy, Lorraine Bergin, Orla Brophy; Sinead Kirby, Ciara Townsend; Lillian Cleere, Michelle Killeen, Catherine Kirby; Aoibhe Bourke, Abigail Whitty, Taylor Corbett.

Sub: Clea Whelan for E O’Connor (54).

Referee: Colm Ó Mochain.