Clonakilty Soccer Club target win they need to clinch WCL Premier Division title

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

A GRIPPING West Cork League Premier Division title race will reach its climax with a decisive clash between rivals Clonakilty Soccer Club and Drinagh Rangers this Sunday. Both teams have shown formidable form throughout the season, with each side only losing one league game, and this tie in Clon’s home, Darrara (11am kick-off), will decide the destination of the title.

This is the final game of the campaign and Clon hold a two point lead over a Drinagh, meaning Sunday’s battle will prove decisive in this title race. The two have met on several occasions this season, most recently in the Beamish Cup final, where Clonakilty were victorious.

‘It's going to be like another Beamish Cup final,’ Clonakilty SC manager John Leahy said. ‘It's basically all to play for. We're confident though. We're a hard side to beat in Darrara. Drinagh, they’re a good side too and it will take a good team to beat us in Darrara.’

Clonakilty warmed up for the title showdown with a 3-2 Premier Cup semi-final victory over Togher Celtic last weekend, and the significance of Sunday’s match is not lost on Leahy, who has been with the club for decades. Having never won the Premier Division title, to get a result on Sunday would mean more to him than any other trophy.

‘For me and a couple of older lads, definitely this means more. I’ve been around since 1987. That's a long bloody time. The younger lads will probably take it as another game, but older lads who have been around a good while know what this would mean. This would mean more to me than a Beamish Cup. I would swap the Beamish Cup any day for this,’ he admitted.

While Leahy explained how much it would mean to his side, defending league champions Drinagh Rangers will be keen to spoil the party on Sunday. They kept in the title race with a 3-0 win against Dunmanway Town last weekend.

‘I have always said that whoever wins the league deserves to do it,’ Drinagh boss Danny McQueen said. ‘It is the most consistent team that comes out on top in the end. We will travel to Darrara, give it a go and we will see what happens.’

Clonakilty know that any result other than a Drinagh win would see them crowned champions but with so much at stake,

Leahy insists that playing for a draw is not an option. ‘You play for a draw, you lose’, the Clon manager said. ‘There's no way we’re just looking to draw, we're all out to win. There's no point looking for a draw. That's the worst result you could be going for. Drinagh will be all out to win as well. It should be a good game and the pitch is in gorgeous condition. It should be a good day for the West Cork League.’

For Clonakilty, this game represents not just a chance to claim the elusive league title but also an opportunity to banish the ghosts of past near-misses. For Drinagh, it’s a chance to retain their title. It’s a must-watch for all West Cork soccer supporters.