Clonakilty Soccer Club spot on in shoot-out

WHILE Drinagh Rangers won their tie comfortably, Clonakilty Soccer Club were made to work for their spot in the last eight of the Parkway Hotel/Maybury Coaches Cup.

After a thrilling 3-3 round-one draw against Castletown Celtic, Clonakilty showed Cole Palmer level of coolness to win 4-3 on penalties.

Celtic had the dream start when an own goal and a Michael Cahalane effort put them 2-0 up after just ten minutes. They made it 3-0 on 34 minutes when Michael O’Driscoll goaled. Odhran Bancroft did pull one back for Clon before the break before Chris Collins netted on 50 minutes to put the game right back in the melting pot. Ian O’Driscoll was the man that came up with the equaliser and their comeback mission was complete when they won the shoot-out. Next up for Clon is a quarter-final against Skibbereen.

In the same competition, Drinagh Rangers hammered Skibbereen Celtic 8-0 in their quarter-final.

***

In the Championship Cup, Baltimore saw off Castlelack 2-1 after extra time in the tightest tie of the round. Fiachra Collins gave Baltimore the lead before Brian Lordan of Castlelack levelled the game. Extra-time came and it was Sean Minihane who won it for Baltimore with a 95th-minute strike.

Skibbereen AFC also came through a tight encounter, beating Aultagh Celtic B 2-1. Conor Hourihane gave Skibb the lead on 21 minutes before Jason Howard levelled it up for Aultagh just before the short whistle. Rob Collins made sure Skibb retook the lead on 63 minutes and that ended up being the decisive goal.

Ardfield trounced Aultagh’s A side 6-1 in a dominant display. Paul Hodnett had a big performance, hitting a hat-trick, two goals in the first half and one in the second period. Annraoi Creedon struck a brace too while Sean Linehan completed Ardfield’s tally. Oisin O’Connell hit the net for Aultagh on a disappointing afternoon for them.

***

Returning to PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division action, Dunmanway Town failed to take advantage of the top three all having cup action as they drew 2-2 against bottom-of-the-table Beara United.

It was United who took a shock 2-0 lead at half time as James Spencer scored twice. Going into the final quarter of an hour, Town were still 2-0 down but two goals inside a minute from Oran McCarthy and Barry O’Donovan rescued a point.

In a relegation clash, Drinagh Rangers B got the better of Togher Celtic, 2-1, as Ryan Daly and Damien Fernandes netted. Niall Hurley bagged a consolation for Celtic late on.

***

Lyre Rovers extended their lead at the top of the OBrienWaterServices.com WCL Championship to five points as they beat Bay Rovers 1-0. A second-half strike from Eoin Murphy secured the crucial win.

***

Finally, in the Fusion Home Decor Women’s 7s Premier Division, Kelle Doolan shone again for Drinagh Rangers B in a 7-3 win over Clonakilty United. After hitting six last week against Castlelack, the in-form Doolan hit four goals, making it ten in her last two games. Joanne O’Neill, Fiona Coakley and Aimee Doolan were also on the goal trail for Rangers. Andrea Tobin (2) and Katie McCarthy were on target for United.