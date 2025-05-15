Clonakilty see off St Finbarrs to stay top of Division 1 league

CLONAKILTY: 3-22

ST FINBARR’S: 0-6

GER MCCARTHY REPORTS

CLONAKILTY maintained their perfect start atop the McCarthy Insurance Group Division 1 county football league with victory over St Finbarr’s in Ahamilla last Sunday.

This top-of-the-table Division 1 clash between two undefeated clubs attracted a huge attendance.

High temperatures and perfect pitch conditions saw the West Cork club emerge comprehensive winners.

Yet, St Finbarr’s travelled without numerous starters, including top scorer Steven Sherlock. Clon were also missing a couple of players but took full advantage of their opportunity. Darragh Gough (2-4), Dara Ó Sé (0-5) and Chris Kenneally (1-1) provided the bulk of their total.

Clonakilty and the Barrs will meet again in this year’s Premier SFC group stage where a much tighter encounter is excepted.

‘Look, we are delighted with the win, it is two more points for us in the league,’ Clonakilty selector Eoin Ryan said.

‘We looked good at times but they were depleted. We know they are a lot better than that. There are bigger tests ahead.’

On the fact Clonakilty had ten different scorers, Ryan added: ‘We are blessed right now with forwards.’

‘A few years ago, it was all backs that we had. Now we have forwards. This year, there will be serious competition for places.’

David Lowney and Liam O’Donovan opened the scoring but St Finbarr’s hit back through Eoin McGreevey and Cian O’Sullivan (free).

Then, a swift Clonakilty passing move concluded with Darragh Gough palming to the net. The hosts lost Jack O’Mahony to injury, as did St Finbarr’s Dylan Quinn, during a fractious spell.

Dara Ó Sé and Conor Daly (free) extended Clon’s advantage before Jonathan Wigginton-Barrett made it 1-4 to 0-3.

Clonakilty found another gear and embarked on a scoring spree with Tom Clancy, Conor Daly, Ben Ridgeway and David Lowney finding their range.

Cian O’Sullivan replied but their opponents, dominating midfield, added a Dara Ó Sé two-pointed free and fisted Sean McEvoy effort.

The Barrs were hanging on until a ten-man Clonakilty move ended with Darragh Gough raising his second green flag to make it 2-11 to 0-4 at the interval.

The West Cork club did not take their foot off the gas early in the second period. Gough, Ross Mannix, Chris Kenneally and Dara Ó Sé scores extended the leaders’ advantage, 2-15 to 0-4.

Thomas Egan did pull one back before another commanding Clonakilty spell put the result beyond doubt. Gough and Ó Sé did the damage prior to corner-back Chirs Kenneally’s 45th minute goal.

It finished 3-22 to 0-6 on an emotional day for Clonakilty GAA who celebrated the life of one of its most cherished members, Danny White, following his untimely passing at a young age last year.

‘Danny was part of our (senior backroom) team,’ Eoin Ryan added.

‘Last year, Danny did the stats for us against St. Michael’s. Unfortunately, a week later, he passed away. Danny always had the GAA club at heart and was always brilliant for us.

‘We told the lads inside the dressing room that he was looking down and to put on a show for him. To be fair, I think they did that.’

Scorers

Clonakilty: D Gough 2-4 (1 2pt), D Ó Sé 0-5 (2pt f), C Kenneally 1-1, T Clancy (1 2pt), D Lowney 0-3 each, C Daly 0-2 (1 f), L O’Donovan, B Ridgeway, S McEvoy, R Mannix 0-1 each.

St Finbarr’s: C O’Sullivan (1 f), T Egan 0-2 each, E McGreevey, J Wigginton-Barrett 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: M White (captain); D O’Sullivan, D Darragh, C Kenneally; L O’Donovan, T Clancy, J O’Mahony; D Ó Sé, B Ridgeway; S White, D Lowney, S McEvoy; C Daly, R Mannix, D Gough.

Substitutes: B White for J O’Mahony (3, inj), M Scally for S White (40), L Griffin for D Gough (50), C Ryan for L O’Donovan (56), C O’Donovan for T Clancy (56).

St Finbarr’s: C Haines; F Crowley, D Quinn, J Kennefick; M Aherne, J Burns, E Hurley; T Egan, T O’Keefe; A McCarthy, C Doolin, S Kirby; C O’Sullivan, E McGreevy (captain), E Hallihan.

Substitutes: J Wigginton-Barrett for D Quinn (5, inj), A Lyne for S Kirby (40), C Barrett for A McCarthy (40), C Jordan for M Aherne (48, inj).

Referee: Brian Crowley (Castlehaven).