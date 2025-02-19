Clonakilty man sold cannabis to clear his drug debts

A CLONAKILTY man opted to sell cannabis because he was in debt over his own drug use, a court has been told.

Jason Buckley (28) of 14 Beechwood, Shannonvale, Clonakilty pleaded guilty at Clonakilty District Court recently to possession of cannabis and possessing cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge Andrew Cody that at 8.30am on December 8th 2022 gardaí executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home for a drugs search. ‘During the course of the search a 250gram bag of cannabis grass was found.

‘When he was questioned later at Clonakilty Garda Station he made full admissions that he had the drugs for sale or supply,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘He also admitted the ownership of a grinder which was for his own personal use.’

Sgt Mulcahy said Mr Buckley has four previous convictions but none were drug related.

Defence solicitor Conrad Murphy said his client, who works in a local factory, is a ‘quiet individual’ who doesn’t socialise much, suffers from social anxiety and ended up with an addiction to cannabis.

‘The last time he smoked the drug was of March last year and we have a clear urinalysis sample in court which was taken last month,’ said Mr Murphy.

‘He was very forthcoming to gardaí and admitted the offence that night,’ he added.

‘He wasn’t in the house when the search was carried out but he did make an appointment to go the garda station.’

Mr Murphy said his client was in debt to certain people due to his addiction to cannabis.

‘He wasn’t selling it regularly and this was his foolish way to try and get out of it,’ he added.

Judge Cody convicted and fined him €700 on the sale or supply charge, giving him six months to pay the fine while he took into consideration the possession charge.