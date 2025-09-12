Clonakilty hurlers secure junior A status with hard-fought win, Kilbrittain left sweating

Clonakilty 1-8

Kilbrittain 0-2

OLIVER O’BRIEN REPORTS

CLONAKILTY secured their place in the 2026 Carbery Junior A Hurling Championship after overcoming Kilbrittain’s second team in horrendous conditions at Ahiohill on Saturday evening.

This dour, low-scoring Roinn 3 clash – between two sides on zero points after two rounds – was played in driving rain and a swirling wind. Both teams deserve credit for braving the elements across a bruising 70 minutes.

Kilbrittain had the diagonal wind in the opening half but struggled to make it count, wasting as many opportunities as they created. Clon took a different approach, making the most of their early chances. Brian White opened the scoring with a free on five minutes before Eamon Lyons responded for Kilbrittain.

Moments later, Eoin McCarthy produced a fine stop from Clon’s Eoin McCormack, but the danger wasn’t cleared. From the resulting sideline, the ball broke to McCormack again on the edge of the square, and this time he rifled it to the net. It gave Clon a lead they never looked like surrendering.

As the weather worsened, the game became a test of patience and control. James Campbell and Tim McCarthy steadied Clon with strong displays, while Chris Kenneally clipped over and McCarthy landed a superb long-range free into the wind to make it 1-3 to 0-1 after the opening quarter.

Kilbrittain’s best efforts came from Conor Lynch, Paudie Brennan and Mark O’Shea, who worked hard to carry the fight, but they couldn’t break down a disciplined Clon defence. White’s accuracy from placed balls pushed Clon further clear before Lyons struck his second – and Kilbrittain’s final – score just before the interval. At half-time, Clon were 1-5 to 0-2 ahead and firmly in control.

The second half brought no respite from the wind and rain. White added another free and Matt Murphy found the target as Clon stretched their advantage. At the back, John Murphy, Eoghan Byrne and Charlie Kenny battled hard to hold the line for Kilbrittain, with James O’Donovan particularly strong, but Clon’s forward line – led by David Lowney, McCormack and Murphy – always carried more threat.

Scores were scarce after the restart, yet Clon never let their grip slip. Lowney’s effort with 12 minutes remaining proved to be the final score of the game.

As darkness fell, Kilbrittain fought to the end, creating late goal chances through Declan Harrington and substitute James Ahern, but both were denied by a resolute Clon rearguard. When the referee finally sounded the whistle, there was relief as much as celebration – it had been an evening to endure as much as enjoy.

The win confirms Clonakilty’s junior A status for next season, while Kilbrittain must now wait anxiously to discover whether their campaign ends in relegation. If Barryroe are relegated from the premier junior grade, then Kilbrittain will be relegated from junior A.

Scorers

Clonakilty: Brian White 0-4 (4f), Eoin McCormack 1-0, Tim McCarthy (f), Chris Kenneally, Matt Murphy, David Lowney 0-1 each.

Kilbrittain: Eamon Lyons 0-2 (2f).

Clonakilty: Shane Collins; Ciaran Crowley, Sean Coffey, Tom Palmer; Jack O’Mahony, Mike Noonan, James Campbell; Eoin McCormack, Tim McCarthy; Chris Kenneally, Matt Murphy, David Lowney; Cian O’Donovan, Fionn McCarthy, Brian White.

Subs: Eoin Lombard for C O’Donovan (ht), Kieran Calnan for F McCarthy (42), Niall Barrett for M Noonan (48), James Murnane for C O’Donovan (51), Kevin Bracken for D Lowney (56).

Kilbrittain: Eoin McCarthy; Charlie Kenny, John Murphy, Adam Griffin; James O’Donovan, Ivan Burke, Eoghan Byrne; Paudie Brennan, Conor Lynch; Mark O’Shea, Keith Hunt, Seamus O’Sullivan; Declan Harrington, Eamon Lyons, Sam Dewey.

Subs: Gavin O’Shea for E Lyons (39), Cian O’Leary for M O’Shea (45), James Ahern for K Hunt (52), Mikolaj Kalitka for I Burke (60).

Referee: Jimmy O’Sullivan (St Colum’s).