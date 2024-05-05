Clonakilty and Castlehaven going well in Division 1 league

BY GER McCARTHY

CLONAKILTY and Castlehaven maintained their impressive Division 1 form in the Cork LGFA county football league last weekend.

Castlehaven and Kinsale’s midweek Division 1 Group 1 clash went the Haven’s way following an entertaining encounter. Kinsale edged a close opening half and led by a point at the interval. Their opponent’s ability to find the net proved crucial however, and home team Haven registered a 2-11 to 1-9 victory thanks to Mairead O’Driscoll and Ellie McCarthy green flags.

O’Driscoll top scored with 1-8 in a game Siobhan Courtney, Alice O’Driscoll and Ellen Connolly also contributed. The Haven’s final round-robin league outing is at home to Inch Rovers on May 13th. Kinsale face Fermoy on the same weekend.

Clonakilty hosted St Val’s in Group 2 of the same division at Ahamilla last Sunday. An even game throughout, the visitors led by two points at the break. The opening 30 minutes produced four goals, two apiece, and went right to the wire before Clon and St Val’s had to settle for a share of the points.

It ended 3-6 to 2-9 with Clonakilty’s scores coming via Sinead O’Donovan, Moira Barrett (1-1 each), Clodagh McCarthy (1-0), Siofra Pattwell (0-2), Kate O’Donovan and Aine O’Leary (0-1 each). The West Cork club welcome Aghada to Ahamilla in both clubs’ final round-robin league outings before Division 1’s semi-finals go ahead on May 30th.

There is plenty of West Cork LGFA interest in Division 2 of this year’s county league with Dohenys, O’Donovan Rossa, Rosscarbery and Valley Rovers all involved.

Reigning All-Ireland JAFC champions O’Donovan Rossa proved too strong for Douglas in Rossa Park last Sunday. The visitors scored a first-half goal but changed ends tied 0-7 to 1-4 at the short whistle.

An impressive second-half display resulted in Rossas running out convincing 2-16 to 1-5 winners. Holly Brickley (1-2) and Kate O’Donovan (0-5) top scored for the West Cork club. Fionnuala O’Driscoll (0-4), Jessica Beechinor (0-3), Ellen Healy (1-0), Triona Murphy and Fiona Leonard (0-1 each) completed O’Donovan Rossa’s total.

What a Division 2 match to look forward to on May 13th when last year’s JAFC county champions O’Donovan Rossa take on reigning senior champions Mourneabbey. Elsewhere in Division 2 this past weekend, Dohenys’ trip to Carrigaline saw the West Cork side suffer a heavy defeat.

A Division 3 West Cork derby between Bantry Blue and Tadhg MacCarthaigh saw the Blues record a comprehensive 4-13 to 1-4 triumph last week. Despite netting four goals, Bantry’s defence, including Emma Spillane, Eve Murphy, Zara Barry and Rachel Murphy, played a big role in their team’s win, restricting their opposing attack to five scores.

Rachel Murphy (1-6), Zara Barry (1-2), Sarah Bishop, Elaine O’Sullivan-Connell (1-0 each), Eve Murphy (0-2), Ellen O’Sullivan, Emma Spillane and Kate Keevers (0-1 each) were on target for the hosts. Ellen Hurley (1-1), Rachel Leonard (0-2) and Jennifer Collins (0-1) were amongst Tadhg MacCarthaigh’s scorers. The Blues will host Midleton in their next Division 3 outing while Tadhg MacCarthaigh welcome Nemo Rangers to Caheragh.