Clinical Caolan O’Donovan fires Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas to Division 7 county league title

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas 3-12

Killavullen 0-15

NOEL HORGAN REPORTS

SELECTOR Pat Lucey believes Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas’ latest success is a timely boost as they prepare for the defence of the Carbery junior A hurling championship crown.

Victory over Killavullen in the Division 7 county league final at Ballyanly on Saturday gave the Casteltownkenneigh side another piece of silverware, and their performance was certainly encouraging going forward.

‘I thought the lads were excellent, but they’ve played well all through the league in fairness. It was great to win what was a great final,’ Lucey remarked.

Admitting Mathúnas didn’t expect to do so well in the competition, Lucey revealed they were glad to get into it in the first place.

‘We were just hoping to stay up, but once we began to win a few games, we got the hunger to drive on, and I thought our workrate was outstanding today. As regards preparation for the first championship game in three weeks' time, you couldn’t get a challenge game as beneficial as this, so we’re delighted,’ he said.

It was a pillar-to-post victory for Mathúnas, who started as if they might win the match in a canter.

On top in all sectors, they were 1-5 to 0-1 to the good after Caolan O’Donovan broke a probing delivery from Gearoid O’Donovan down to Jamie Lucey, who goaled with style in the 12th minute.

Lucey and Caolan O’Donovan looked razor sharp in Mathúnas inside line of attack early on when Robbie Lucey and Ted Lordan gave them an edge at midfield. Jeremiah Hurley regularly caught the eye on the left flank of a commanding half-back line.

Remarkably, Mathúnas tacked on just two points in the second quarter, both of which came from the stick of Caolan O’Donovan, as Killavullen increased their intensity levels to claw their way back into contention.

It was 1-7 to 0-9 at the interval, with free-taker Jamie Magner doing the bulk of the first-half scoring for the Avondhu side.

Having relinquished the initiative, it speaks volumes for Mathúnas resolve that they managed to arrest their slide on the resumption, going three points up, 1-11 to 0-11, after Caolan O’Mahony bagged his fourth second-half score from a free at the three-quarter mark.

A brace of points from the impressive Owen Magner followed to leave Killavullan snapping at Mathúnas’ heels, however, before a goal from Gearoid O’Donovan sent the Carbery club’s prospects soaring in the 52nd minute.

It was a fortuitous score in that O’Donovan’s speculative lob from the right wing went all the way to the net, but it gave Mathúnas the breathing space they needed to keep Killavullen at bay on the run-in.

In any event, Mathúnas, with their defence resisting stoutly as a unit, remained firmly in the driving seat, sealing the deal through Caolan O’Donovan who, latching on to a well-struck Patrick Crowley sideline, rifled home their third goal in the dying minutes.

Scorers

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: C O’Donovan 1-9 (7f); J Lucey, G O’Donovan 1-1 each; J Hurley 0-1.

Killavullen: J Magner 0-8 (7f, 1 65); O Magner 0-3; D O’Grady, L Cronin, P Looney, M O’Connor 0-1 each.

Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas: M O’Driscoll; R McCarthy, S Crowley, E Mangan; JO’Callaghan, C O’Sullivan, J Hurley; R Lucey, T Lordan; G O’Donovan, K O’Donovan, M Draper; J Lucey, C O’Donovan, P Crowley.

Subs: W Horgan for Draper (53), J Fleming for Lucey (61), S Corcoran for Crowley (61).

Kilavullen: S Woulfe; E Birchill, E Buckley, S Palmer; K Fox, L Cronin, E Cotter; M Cagney, C Lillis; D O’Grady, M O’Connor, C Looney; O Magner, P Looney, J Magner.

Sub: S O’Mahony for Fox (25).

Referee: K O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers).