West Cork fans urged to leave early for All-Ireland Final clash in Croke Park

AS the excitement builds for this Sunday’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Final between Tipperary and Cork, fans from across West Cork are being reminded to plan their journey carefully and allow extra travel time to Croke Park.

With thousands expected to make the trip to Dublin for the much-anticipated showdown, traffic is set to be heavy on all major routes, particularly the M8 and around the capital as throw-in approaches.

Local authorities and Gardaí are advising supporters to leave early, factor in rest stops, and drive with care.

Weather conditions are expected to be favourable, but congestion near the stadium is likely from mid-morning.

Whether you’re heading up with family, friends, or joining a convoy of red and white, make sure to travel safely, stay patient, and enjoy the day.

Let’s hope it’s a journey home with the Liam MacCarthy Cup in the back seat!

Up the Rebels!