Choosing the perfect Wedding venue

Apart from saying yes to the dress, and of course, to your partner, choosing a wedding venue should be top of the list.

There are a number of things to consider when choosing the venue to host your special day.

Here are some of our top tips ...

BY PAULA BURNS

Have a Budget

We know nobody likes to talk about dirty things like money, especially when it involves your big day, but reality sometimes has to bite, so having a budget in mind is a must.

Setting a wedding budget is a big task and it can be easy to get carried away. Planning is essential. You don’t have to have a spreadsheet - though if you do, go you - but you need a clear, concise, and realistic plan of what your overall budget is and what exactly needs to be paid for.

Do your research on how much things cost, from flowers, to favours, celebrants and church (yes, the church do charge a fee).

From there you should have an idea of what you can afford when it comes to a venue.

Look at hidden ways to reduce the cost, like choosing a midweek date as they are often cheaper.

Also if you’re having drinks before the reception, see if you can provide your own and just pay a corkage fee.

Check The Capacity

When deciding on a venue, knowing your numbers is paramount. You should have already nailed your guest list, so then you know if you need a large capacity venue or something on the smaller more intimate side.

The size of the venue is very important for many reasons.

One is budget. In most cases the larger the venue the more expensive it is. Matching the number of guests to the size of the room can also have a massive impact.

If the venue is too small, it can make the room feel too crowded and hard for guests to mingle and more importantly dance.

On the other hand, having a huge room with a small number of guests can make it feel a bit sad.

You run the chance of having the celebration lacking atmosphere and everyone congregating in one corner, leaving the rest of the space open to a tumbleweed affect.

Location

When it comes to either a destination wedding or one in Ireland, location is key.

In terms of a destination wedding, you want to choose somewhere that is easily accessible for your guests. They have taken the time to travel abroad, so you want to make it easy for them to get to the venue from the airport.

Make sure taxis are cheap and readily available or you could provide a mini bus to bring them to and from the airport to make it more enjoyable.

Also keep in mind where they can stay.

A venue with accommodation is ideal.

In terms of an Irish wedding the same points apply.

If your ceremony is in a separate venue you don’t want it to be a two hour drive away.

Again, accommodation is key as inevitably there will be guests who will have to travel.

Choose a Style Of Venue

The traditional hotel venue isn’t for everyone.

There are lots of alternatives to hosting a big day that will be remembered for all the right reasons.

A country house would be the perfect backdrop for a glamorous yet cosy event. Think of the big ballroom for the main event and the cosy drawing room for late night drinks. If you’re going for a boho chic style, look to the rustic features of a barn conversion.

If you’re lucky enough to have a big garden or a family member who does, a marquee is a lovely option for a more intimate wedding and could save you in terms of budget.

Pick A Season

Picking a date for your wedding can have more of an impact on your choice of venue then you might think.

If you’re looking for that rustic, boho wedding, having it in the depths of winter doesn’t really follow through with the theme.

A stately castle lends well to a winter wedding, especially if it’s at Christmastime.

What season you choose can also have an impact on your budget.

In general summer weddings and Christmas weddings are more popular, so the price can often reflect this.

It can also mean that you might not get the date you want.

Check The Extras

If you want a band or DJ, check that the venue can accommodate it. If it’s a hotel, they may have a resident DJ or band, which could be cheaper, but make sure you check them out before you book.

If you’re going with a barn conversion check that there are no noise control problems.

If you have some little ones coming to the wedding, some hotels provide a babysitting service, which would be nice for guests staying at the hotel to avail of. If you’re going with an alternative venue be clear on the wedding package. Some venues might charge extra for chairs, crockery etc.

