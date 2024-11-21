Charlie Twomey powers Argideen Rangers to Carbery junior C glory

Argideen Rangers 0-17

Dohenys 1-11

TOM LYONS REPORTS

ARGIDEEN Rangers were made to work hard in their RCM Tarmacadam junior C hurling final triumph.

This hard-fought decider in Dunmanway on Friday night exploded into life in the closing stages when a Doheny team that looked down and out entering the last quarter found the spark that had been missing to really put it up to the winners.

Five points in front at half time and eight in front in the third quarter, Argideen seemed to be easing to a comfortable victory, mainly thanks to a great display of point-taking and classy hurling by young midfielder Charlie Twomey.

However, when Argideen took their foot off the pedal and Dohenys upped their game at the same time, the pendulum swung in favour of the home side.

When the sliotar hit the back of the Argideen net in the 58th minute, the lead was down to a vulnerable two points, with Dohenys pressing hard for a winning goal. Not for the first time, it was midfielder Twomey who came to Argideen’s rescue when he rifled over two superb points in injury time to put the seal on a hard-earned victory.

‘It got a bit scary there at the end when we allowed them back into the game, but Dohenys are a good side with a lot of junior A experience and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy tonight,’ said a delighted Argideen manager, Pat Deasy.

‘It was great to see Dohenys putting out a second team, and ourselves, too. This championship wasn’t played last season so some of these lads haven’t played much hurling. We had some lads back from their travels and a couple who haven’t played hurling for a few years.

‘The parish rule came into play as the minors who weren’t allowed to play with the first team were able to play tonight and that made a huge difference to our team. These minors have been playing at a high standard with the Ibane underage teams. It was a good game of hurling considering the time of the year and we’re delighted to have won it.’

Although Dohenys started well, Stephen Collins answered an opening point from impressive Argideen full forward James Crowley, it was the Timoleague men who looked the better side early on, with Charlie Twomey and Johnny Deasy dominating midfield. Twomey, Crowley and Colin Smith landed six points, Dohenys managing only a single flag from a Sean Cronin free, and it was Argideen in front by 0-7 to 0-2 by the end of a lively opening quarter.

Defenders Ben Quigley, Noel Collins and Adrian Cronin, midfielder Dan McSweeney, and forwards Stephen Collins and Chris Cronin hauled Dohenys back into contention in the second quarter as they matched Argideen on the scoreboard.

Points from Kevin Murphy and Chris Cronin, two frees and one from play, in response to Argideen points from Eoin Holland and Darragh Walsh, had the lead down to three, not a bad position for Dohenys, but two late points from James Crowley restored the lead to five at the break, 0-11 to 0-6.

When Dohenys’ top forward, Chris Cronin, opened the second-half scoring from a free, it seemed Dohenys’ challenge was on the up again, but it was then we saw the best of midfielder Twomey as he rifled over four points in a row to give his side a lead of eight points.

Despite the wet grassy conditions, the fare was quite entertaining, Dohenys showing that they weren’t going to go down too easily as they closed the third quarter with two Chris Cronin points, 1 free, 0-15 to 0-9.

The last quarter saw Dohenys continuing their revival, their defence turning back numerous Argideen attacks. Following a Cronin pointed free, they were back in the game with a bang in the 58th minute when a long-range free from goalkeeper Stephen Daly into the Argideen goal area was met by a flurry of hurleys, Seán Cronin getting the vital touch to rocket the ball to the net.

Two points between the sides, the game exploding into life, both sideline camps getting really vocal, and it was anybody’s game entering injury time.

That was when we saw what a promising young hurler Charlie Twomey, a colleges’ hurler with Hamilton High, is when he grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck and landed two great points to put four between the sides.

Argideen gave a sigh of relief as Cronin blasted another Doheny free just over the crossbar and the referee blew the final whistle. Delight for the Timoleage contingent as captain Donal Sutton accepted the championship shield from chairman of the Carbery Board, Aidan O’Rourke.

Prior to the game a minute’s silence was observed in honour of the young Doheny player Cillian Collins, ar dheis Dé go raibh sé.

Scorers

Argideen Rangers: Charlie Twomey 0-8 (2f); James Crowley 0-4; Colin Smith 0-3; Darragh Walsh, Eoin Holland 0-1 each.

Dohenys: Stephen Cronin 0-8 (6f); Seán Cronin 1-1; Kevin Murphy, Stephen Collins 0-1 each.

Argideen Rangers: Mike O’Callaghan; Joe Crowley, Mike Deasy, Richie Smith; Mike Murphy, Donal Sutton, Adam Barry; Johnny Deasy, Charlie Twomey; Darragh Walsh, Colin Smith, Eoin Holland; Paudie Coomey, James Crowley, Danny Lawton.

Subs: Brad Harte for M Murphy (35), David Deasy for P Coomey (45), Emmet Harrington for E Holland (60), Mikey Walsh for D Walsh (62).

Dohenys: Stephen Daly; Jack McCarthy, Ben Quigley, Cian Cahalane; Josh Burke, Noel Collins, Adrian Cronin; Niall Hurley, Dan McSweeney; Kevin Murphy, Stephen Collins, Chris Cronin; Gavin Dullea, Seán Cronin, Daniel King.

Subs: Conor Hurley for G Dullea (ht), Keith Forbes for J Burke (35), Colm O’Shea for D Kingston (45), Ian Byrne for K Forbes (55)

Referee: Tadhg Sheehan (St Mary’s).