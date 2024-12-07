Champs Clonakilty close gap at summit of Premier Division after 7-0 win

CLONAKILTY Soccer Club took full advantage of Drinagh Rangers dropping points in the PremierHiSpecCars.com Premier Division title race.

One week on from Drinagh’s surprise loss to their B team, defending champions Clonakilty obliterated Beara United 7-0 as they hit five second-half goals.

Chris Collins opened the scoring on 23 minutes before Jack O’Crowley made it two 15 minutes later. O’Crowley doubled his tally five minutes into the second half and Alan Murphy made it 4-0 shortly after. Darren Nolan, Reuben Henry and Cal John O’Mahony also hit the back of the net. Clonakilty are now three points off Drinagh with two games in hand.

Second-placed Castletown Celtic dropped points against Bunratty United with a 1-1 draw. United took the lead through Eoin O’Brien on 16 minutes before Jack O’Callaghan equalised for Celtic on the stroke of half time.

Elsewhere, Drinagh Rangers B couldn’t build on their memorable win over the A side as they slumped to a 2-1 loss to Togher Celtic. Stephen Crowley gave Rangers the lead on 29 minutes but Gavin Farr levelled for Togher just before the break. Robbie Lucey hit a last-gasp winner for Togher to take them off the bottom.

Elsewhere, there was disappointment for Dunmanway Town as they exited the FAI Junior Cup with a 4-0 defeat to Harding United from Dublin.

***

Lyre Rovers went top of the OBrienWaterServices.com Championship with a 4-1 victory over Bay Rovers.

Eoin Murphy gave Lyre the perfect start after 16 minutes but Ryan O’Boy levelled it for Bay after 31 minutes. Shane O’Donovan goaled two minutes later to put the promotion-chasers back in front. O’Donovan converted a penalty on 77 minutes before Rohan Powell wrapped up the three points.

Skibbereen AFC lost ground at the top with a shock 5-1 defeat against Aultagh Celtic. Oisin Fergus O’Connell gave Celtic the lead on 19 minutes but John O’Donovan levelled proceedings before the break. Goals from O’Connell, Daire O’Brien and a Sean Moynihan brace rounded off an incredible second spell showing to give Aultagh their third win of the season.

Skibbereen Celtic battered Aultagh Celtic B 6-1 as they rose to fifth. On the same weekend Justin Kluivert struck a hat trick of penalties for Bournemouth in the English Premier League, Celtic converted three spot kicks of their own – two through Luke O’Sullivan, who bagged a hat-trick, and one from Eoin Whooley. Adam O’Donovan and Gearoid O’Driscoll were also on target for Skibb while Jack Chambers scored for Aultagh.

Ardfield got their second win of the campaign with a 4-1 thumping of Spartak Mossgrove. Aaron O’Driscoll gave Mossgrove the lead but it was good news for Ardfield from there. Paul Hodnett, Ben Linehan, Sam Linehan and Niall Keane all found the net.

***

Kellie Doolan struck a double hat-trick (six goals) as Drinagh Rangers B produced a 14-1 win over Castlelack in the Fusion Home Decor Women’s 7s Premier Division. Doolan hit all her goals in the first half while Rachel Morgan (2), Aimee Doolan, Joanne O’Neill, Bernadette Beamish and Fiona Coakley made it 12-1 at the break. Morgan completed her own hat-trick and Deirdre Doolan sealed the rout. Abbie Sheehan got Castlelack’s goal.

At the top, Beara United kept hold of first place with a 2-0 win over Dunmanway Town as Shannon Hanley Murphy and Sarah Hanley netted.

Drinagh Rangers and Lyre Rovers kept the pace at the summit. Drinagh won 5-1 over Clonakilty United as Ciara Cadogan, Rachel O’Donovan (2) and Rachel O’Sullivan (2) got on the scoresheet while Ciara Deasy got a consolation for Clon. Lyre beat Aultagh Celtic 2-0 where Amy Burke and Meadhbh Coomey scored.