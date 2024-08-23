Champs Barryroe back in the hunt after vital victory

Barryroe 1-15

Clonakilty 0-12

JOHN MURPHY REPORTS

THE Blues are back in town! Barryroe’s defence of their West Cork title is back on track following a comprehensive six-point win over a gallant Clonakilty second string at Kilbrittain on Saturday.

But this Bandon Co-op Carbery JAFC Roinn 4 round two joust was not a stroll in the park for the current champions. Indeed, for most of the opening half the Brewery Town looked dangerous, their challenge led by Johnny Leahy who scored 0-8 and James Campbell.

After Leahy kicked two points in the opening minutes, Donal Ó Buachalla opened Barryroe’s account after eight minutes. Unperturbed, Clonakilty hit back and Campbell saw a blockbuster parried for a 45 by excellent Barryroe goalkeeper Gearóid Holland, the first of many fine saves he made. Leahy duly stepped up to convert the 45.

Des Kenneally added a further point, but Barryroe were getting more quality ball to their dangerous inside trio, the towering Seán Holland, Olan O’Donovan and Donal Ó Buachalla starting to win primary possession. From such an incursion Holland neatly turned his marker in a crowded goalmouth, deftly swivelled and side-footed the ball past the reliable James O’Brien in the 12th minute for a peach of a goal.

It was a golden goal at an opportune time but a combination of good defending and bad finishing was still haunting Barryroe, despite two lovely scores from the returning Ryan O’Donovan, with a neat reply by Des Kenneally sandwiched in between. It was tit-for -tat now, the O’Donovan duo and Leahy (free) hitting the target, with Holland making a delightful goalmouth catch and converting the mark in the 25th minute.

Clonakilty had goalkeeper James O’Brien to thank as the Blues increased the pressure. Still, Clonakilty refused to bow the knee and two cracking scores by Cian Ryan and a Leahy free left the bare minimum between the sides, 1-6 to 0-8, all to play for on resuming.

Ryan O’Donovan and the elusive Adam McSweeney signalled a new more urgent Barryroe approach on resuming, hitting the target with opportune scores. Holland almost got his second goal after a Ryan O’Donovan free hung in the air tantalisingly before James O’Brien clawed it to safety. But Barryroe were on a roll and with Jerome O’Brien, Tomás Ó Buachalla and Seán O’Riordan putting up the shutters defensively.

A fabulous quartet of scores by Olan O’Donovan between the 38th and 51st minutes signalled the beginning of the end for brave Clonakilty, who went down with all guns blazing, two late Johnny Leahy frees testament to their unflinching resistance.

To borrow a famous political catchphrase, a lot done, but more to do were some of Barryroe manager Paudie Hurley’s post-match reflections.

‘We probably allowed them to stay in the game – you need to put away these chances to win games. We will take the win and move on to the Mary’s game it looks like a straight shoot-out between us for second spot,’ said a relieved Hurley.

Scorers

Barryroe: Olan O’Donovan 0-6; Ryan O’Donovan 0-4; Seán Holland 1-1 (1 mark); Donal Ó Buachalla 0-2; Tomás Ó Buachalla, Adam McSweeney, 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Johnny Leahy 0-8 (6f, 1 45); Des Kenneally 0-2; Cian Ryan, Shane Collins 0-1 (f) each.

Barryroe: Gearóid Holland; Diarmuid McCarthy, Conn Dineen, Michael Walsh; Seán O’Riordan, Jerome O’Brien, Tomás Ó Buachalla; Cathal Sheehy, Mark Crowley; Adam McSweeney, Ryan O’Donovan, David Murphy; Olan O’Donovan, Seán Holland, Donal Ó Buachalla.

Subs: Dan Moloney for Cathal Sheehy (inj, 44), Brian O’Donovan for David Murphy (47).

Clonakilty: James O’Brien; Oran Blackburn, Jack Barrett, Seán Coffey; Jack Wycherley, Ciarán Crowley, Kieran Callan; Des Kenneally, Matt Murphy; Cal O’Mahony, James Campbell, Cian Ryan; Ciarán Coakley, Johnny Leahy, Shane Collins.

Subs: Prince Ayalla for Ciarán Coakley (20), Liam Knowles for Jack Wycherley (23), Jack O ‘Crowley for Cal O’Mahony (47), Aaron Griffin for Shane Collins (53).

Referee: Oisín Doyle (Bandon).