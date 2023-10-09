Champions Ballinora forced to dig deep in Muskerry semi-final

Ballinora 1-21

Grenagh 2-15 (aet)

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

CHAMPIONS Ballinora are back in the final of the MJK Oils Muskerry JAHC after an exciting extra-time semi-final victory over Grenagh at Ballyanly.

In this repeat of last year’s decider, Ballinora appeared to be the better side in the first half but Grenagh were on top in the second and it took a point from a long-range free by Shane Kingston to earn extra time for Ballinora.

The big difference between the teams in the opening half was the ability of the Ballinora forwards to put scores on the board while Grenagh’s efforts left a lot to be desired, with seven wides.

Liam Lyons, who finished with 0-8 from placed balls, opened the scoring for Ballinora in the fourth minute, David Coleman equalising three minutes later. Scores were scarce with defences coping well but Ballinora went in front with three points in a row, two from Alan O’Shea, before Grenagh had their second score, a point from a David Coleman free on 17.

Darragh Holmes hit a fine point for Ballinora and then the champions struck for their only goal, Shane Kingston picking out James Keohane with an accurate pass to allow the latter bury the ball in the net.

That made it 1-5 to 0-5 and the teams shared six points evenly in the final ten minutes of the half, Lyons and Coleman engaging in a shoot-out.

Grenagh were on top on the resumption but failed to add to their tally until Séamus Cronin fired over a brace in rapid succession in the 36th minute. Tommy Burns hit a super point in reply, Dan Twomey responded for Grenagh and Kingston placed Keohane to put Ballinora 1-10 to 0-8 in front in the 40th minute.

Points were again exchanged but Grenagh got the break they needed in the 46th minute when Dan Twomey lashed the sliotar to the net after the goalkeeper had saved his initial effort. Two points now was the gap and again points were exchanged, 1-12 to 1-10.

Ballinora were hanging on but they suffered a major blow in the 52nd minute when they lost Alan O’Shea to a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident. David Coleman pointed for Grenagh and in the 60th minute Dan Twomey brought them level at 1-12 each. A minute later, Twomey sensationally put Grenagh in front for the first time in the game but there was time for one last Ballinora chance, a free from halfway sent confidently over the bar by Shane Kingston.

In extra time, Ballinora were restored to full strength, Lyons and Coleman exchanged scores twice before Grenagh got a major boost with a smashing goal from Brian Walsh. A late point from a Lyons free had Ballinora trailing by two points with the final ten-minute period to come, 2-15 to 1-16.

Points from Lyons and Dara Corkery brought Ballinora level with four minutes remaining, James Keohane sent them in front and Dara Corkery and James Byrne points sealed victory.

Scorers

Ballinora: Liam Lyons 0-8 (6f, 2 65), James Keohane 1-3, Alan O’Shea, Shane Kingston (2f), James Byrne, Dara Corkery 0-2 each, Darragh Holmes, Tommy Burns 0-1 each.

Grenagh: David Coleman 0-9 (6f, 1 65), Dan Twomey 1-3, Brian Walsh 1-0, S Cronin 0-2, C Cronin 0-1.

Ballinora: Barry Crowley; Pat Fitton, James Lordan, Ken Greally; Mike Lordan, Shane Kingston, Neil Lordan; James Byrne, Tommy Burns; Liam Lyons, James Keohane, Darragh Holmes; Alan O’Shea, Dara Corkery, Kevin Murphy.

Subs: Conor Quirke, Danny Dineen, Tim Forde.

Grenagh: James Walsh; Paul Barry-Murphy, Kelvin Cummins, Alex Kiely; Peter McSweeney, Chris Buckley, Tadgh Walsh; Micheál O’Riordan, Ted Twomey; Seán Joyce, David Coleman, Ultan Duggan; Séamus Cronin, Cathal Cronin, Dan Twomey.

Subs: Kevin O’Neill, Brian Walsh, Darragh Kenny.

Referee: Colm Ó Mochain (Cill na Martra).