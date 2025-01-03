Castlehaven’s three-in-a-row bid to start with Mallow battle in late July

THE new year has only just begun but already West Cork GAA clubs know the dates, times and venues for their county championship campaigns that will burst into life in the summer.

Defending Cork Premier SFC champions Castlehaven will target the three-in-a-row for the first time in the club’s history, and begin their title defence against Mallow on Saturday, July 26th in Ovens (7.30pm). Next up for Seanie Cahalane’s men will be a Group 1 clash with Valley Rovers in Clonakilty on Saturday, August 23rd (6.30pm) followed by a final-round West Cork derby against Newcestown on Sunday, September 14th in Rossmore (4pm).

It’s going to be a busy summer for Newcestown, who campaign in both the premier senior football and hurling championships. They play Valley Rovers in Kilmurry in their football opener on Saturday, July 26th (5.30pm), then switch to hurling mode with games against Charleville (3pm) on August 3rd and Midleton in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday, August 16th (5.15pm). It’s back to football the next weekend when Newcestown meet Mallow in Macroom on Friday, August 22nd (7.30pm), followed by a hurling clash with Newtownshandrum in Blarney on Sunday, September 7th (4pm) and the football derby with Castlehaven on September 14th.

Clonakilty will be hopeful of breaking the dominance of the top three – Castlehaven, Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr’s – and begin their PSFC campaign against the Barrs in Bandon on Saturday, July 26th (7.30pm). Following that, Clon have Group 2 games against Carrigaline in Bandon on Sunday, August 24th (2pm) and against neighbours Carbery Rangers in Ballinacarriga on Sunday, September 14th (4pm). Before that final-round derby with Clon, Carbery Rangers take on Carrigaline in Newcestown in their opener on Sunday, July 27th (7.30pm) before playing the Barrs in Bandon on Sunday, August 24th (3.45pm).

Other intriguing local ties to keep an eye on include the senior A football championship meeting of Dohenys and O'Donovan Rossa in Drimoleague on Sunday, September 14th (2pm) – this will be their final group game so could be make or break for both.

Another derby to whet the local appetite is the meeting of Barryroe and Kilbrittain hurlers in their premier junior Group 2 opener on Friday, August 1st in Clonakilty (7.30pm). This is the fourth season in a row that these neighbours will battle it out for bragging rights and valuable points, and so far it’s honours even – both teams have won one, and there was also a draw in 2024.