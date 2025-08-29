CARBERY JAFC: Kilmacabea cruise into quarters as Tadhg MacCarthaigh shock Mathúnas

MATTHEW HURLEY rounds up the action after the second round of group games in the Carbery JAFC

KILMACABEA powered to the top of Roinn 2 – and into the quarter-finals – after a 1-21 to 0-13 win over Randal Óg in their Bandon Co-op Carbery Junior A Football Championship clash in Rosscarbery.

In a game where the defending South West champions never lost their lead, they were 0-11 to 0-5 up at half-time before an Ian Jennings goal sealed the deal early in the second period.

Damien Gore top scored again with 0-7 (2f), while Jennings (1-2), Liam McCarthy (0-4), Owen Tobin (0-3), Keith Whelton (0-2), Joe Collins, Eamon Shanahan and Cillian Whelton also got on the scoresheet.

The Kilmacs are through to the quarter-finals with a game to spare, while Randals – who play Kilmeen in their final group game – bow out of the competition but will be looking to stay in the A grade.

As if Roinn 1 wasn’t surprising enough with St Oliver Plunkett’s win over Ballinascarthy, last year’s finalists Diarmuid Ó Mathúnas also fell short to Tadhg MacCarthaigh, losing 2-16 to 1-10 in Bantry.

In truth, this game was pretty much wrapped up at half-time with Caheragh leading 1-10 to 0-3. Dylan Murray, in particular, played a starring role after coming on as a substitute, hitting 1-4 from play, including a two-pointer. Charlie McCarthy struck 0-8 (4f, 1tp) and Luke Shorten added 1-2 to their tally. Rory Kingston and Seán McCarthy also scored for the victors, who top the group. If they avoid defeat to Plunkett’s in the final group game, Tadhg MacCarthaigh will progress to the quarter-finals.

Caolán O’Donovan’s goal looked to have ignited a comeback, but it just didn’t materialise for a Mathúnas side that now need a result against Bal to stay alive.

Roinn 3 saw Castlehaven’s second string knocked out by Kilbrittain, the Black and Amber winning 1-8 to 1-7 in Ballinacarriga. Leading 0-6 to 0-4 at the break, Kilbrittain cranked up the gears as a Conor Hogan penalty gave them a 1-7 to 0-5 advantage early in the second half. Hogan scored 1-3 overall, while Ronan Crowley and Bertie Butler (0-2 each) and Josh O’Donovan were also on target for the victors.

A 1-1 burst in the final ten minutes from Haven’s Pat O’Brien made the game tense, but Kilbrittain hung on for a crucial win. They now only need a point in their final game against Barryroe to advance to the quarter-finals.

Finally, in Roinn 4, St Mary’s kept up their unbeaten start by seeing off St Colum’s 0-14 to 0-8 in Aughaville, sending the Saints packing. Olan Corcoran led the way for Mary’s once again, this time hitting 0-7. Darren O’Donovan and Niall Kelleher (0-2 each), along with Michael O’Driscoll, Rory O’Connor and Brian McCarthy, completed the scoring as the Ballineen/Enniskeane club find themselves top of the group alongside Carbery Rangers on three points. These two meet in the final round of games.