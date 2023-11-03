CARBERY GAA NEWS: Division enjoys a weekend to remember at local and county levels

BY TOM LYONS

ALMOST PERFECT – It was almost a perfect weekend for Carbery GAA. First, on the local scene came the two South West junior football finals, two marvellous games of football, then Newcestown’s magnificent win in the replayed senior A hurling final against Blarney, and, to crown it all, Castlehaven bringing the Andy Scannell Cup back to West Cork on Sunday. The only downer was Bantry’s single-point defeat in the premier intermediate final, heartbreak after leading by two going into injury time. Add in a marvellous O’Donovan Rossa reunion of their 1992/1993 senior team on Saturday night and it was a great weekend to be a Carbery GAA person.

JUNIOR A FINAL – Despite the atrocious weather there was a huge crowd in Dunmanway on Friday night as Barryroe won their first-ever South West junior A title. While the weather and conditions prevented a classic, this was one of the best South West finals we have ever seen and it was no surprise when it went to extra time. Gallant Kilmacabea could have won it but three games in a row with extra time gave Barryroe the edge. Little wonder there were tremendous scenes among Barryroe supporters as the Mick McCarthy Cup was presented. Full marks to the Doheny club on top-class arrangements in difficult conditions and to young referee Shane Scanla, on a sensible display on the whistle.

JUNIOR B FINAL – After the excitement of Friday night, it was off to Bantry on Saturday for the junior B football final, another cracking game between Goleen and Plunkett’s. An exciting contest finished in high drama when Goleen, five points behind, kicked two goals in the last five minutes to win the title. Top marks to the Bantry club, especially for the cupán tae, who had the pitch in perfect condition despite the weather, and to referee Michael O’Mahony.

COUNTY CHAMPIONS – It always has a great ring to it, especially when you have been so close before. Everybody involved with the Castlehaven club is walking on air this week. The win was fully deserved, and once again the Hurley brothers showed they have no equals in Cork football. What they have contributed on the pitch to the club during the past decade can never be quantified. Likewise with players like Mark Collins, the Cahalanes and the Maguires. Take a bow, too, James McCarthy and his management team as this is one of the best organised teams we have ever seen coming out of Carbery.

Hats off to the men of Newcestown who beat all the odds to land the senior A hurling title. A great first half but under the cosh in the second half, it was pure heart and spirit that carried them over the line. History in the making as this was only the second senior hurling crown ever to come to the division, to join Carbery in 1994, and it can only work wonders for hurling in the area. Again, like the Haven, one has to look at the backroom team for the main reason for this marvellous win, so well done Charlie Wilson and company.

ROSSAS REUNION – A great night in Skibbereen on Saturday when the history-making football team of 1992/93 came together to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their great victories. A huge crowd, great atmosphere, loads of stories and memories, highly enjoyable. Sad to think the hero of the side, Small Mick McCarthy, the captain, is the only player gone to his eternal reward. He was fondly remembered by all.