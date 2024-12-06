CARBERY GAA: Clon, Kilbrittain, Kilmeen and Newcestown battle for Junior A football survival

CHAMPIONS – The last South West championship of 2024 was completed on Saturday, just in time for the convention the following day. Yes, there are two junior A football relegations games to be played off but they could not be played until the junior A champions, Kilmacabea, were finished with their county campaign. Those two games are scheduled for this Saturday and that will be that for 2024. The last champions of the season are Tadhg MacCárthaigh who won the junior C/D football championship on Saturday last when beating Gabriel Rangers in a thrilling final that went to extra time.

MIXED LUCK – There was mixed luck for our representatives in county championships over the past weekend. When the news broke at the convention that Kilmacabea had been beaten in the county junior A semi-final by Inniscarra, there was genuine sympathy from all the delegates. Carbery needs to win more junior A county titles and the Kilmacs looked well on the way to doing that this season.

Likewise, Newcestown U21A hurlers were beaten in the semi-final by a very strong Midleton outfit. The Carbery division made big efforts to finish the U21 championships in time for the county deadline, and put the gun to the heads of some teams to do so, and it’s very frustrating to see a nominated team advancing in the county. If divisions can’t finish their championships in time, should they be allowed to take part in the county championships? Is it fair? Carbery’s only winner over the weekend were Goleen junior B footballers who scored a hard-earned two-point win over Ballinhassig. They will now meet Douglas in the final, a repeat of last season’s final, which was won by Douglas. The final is scheduled for Sunday, December 8th, in Páirc Uí Rinn at 1pm, not exactly a great time for a team and supporters travelling all the way from the Mizen.

FIXTURES – In the Carbery junior A football relegation play-offs, Clonakilty will play Kilbrittain on Saturday in Barryroe at 2.30pm. Newcestown's bout with Kilmeen has been put back to next weekend due to Kilmeen's involvement in the U21 county semi final. Both losers will be relegated to junior B for 2025, with Goleen being promoted from junior B to junior A. Extra time is not allowed in relegation play-offs, so, in the case of a draw, the game will go to a replay. The weather forecast is not great for the weekend and in the case of those games being postponed on Saturday, they will go ahead on Sunday, if possible. O’Donovan Rossa, in U21B football v St Nick’s, and Kilmeen in U21C v Glenbower Rovers, both having waited since last February, are due to play county semi-finals this weekend. Check with your club for time and venue.

NEW RULES – The new rules for football will be with us for 2025 and it looks as if little thought was given to its effects at club level. The biggest problems will face the referees, who will be expected to enforce those rules without proper back-up, linesmen or umpires. How many clubs will have their pitches all lined for ordinary league games, including the new arc? How will a referee, all on his own, enforce the three back rule and what will be the players’ reaction to the 50m advancing of the ball for disagreeing with the referee’s decision? How many clubs will have clocks to count down the time in football? Trying to get new referees at present is an impossible task, what person would take on the job with these new rules in force?

Also creating huge problems is the fact that many of our referees are dual referees, officiating at both football and hurling. These new rules do not apply to hurling and both games are drifting farther apart in the rule book. This will cause huge confusion for referees, dual players and supporters. Take for instance the new time clock that will only be used in football. In football, the time will be counted down, with the clock being stopped for injuries, etc, while in hurling the time will be counted up, with the referee still adding time-on at the end of each half.

CONVENTION – As expected, the convention was a quiet affair, over in record time, with little discussion among the delegates. The attendance was one of the smallest we have ever seen at a South West convention, and just like in Rebel Óg, they will soon become a thing of the past. A welcome for the new chairperson, David Whyte, and the vice-chairperson, Martina Burns, we wish them both the best in their new positions.