Carbery clubs Scór big at county finals

December 6th, 2024 7:30 AM

By Southern Star Team

Carbery clubs Scór big at county finals Image
The Newcestown figure dancers won triumphed at the Cork Scór na nÓg final. (Photo: John Tarrant)

BY JOHN TARRANT

CARBERY clubs contributed handsomely to the Cork Scór na nÓg finals in a highly entertaining programme in the Éire Óg GAA Pavilion in Ovens. Participating GAA teams from across the county paraded terrific cultural fare in a splendid hosting.

Newcestown Camogie earned victory at figure dancing, St James enjoyed a merited win in the novelty act with an entertaining presentation. And for good measure, Clonakilty retained their question time title, by doing so, they offset the intentions of Bishopstown and Carraig na bhFear.

The Clonakilty quiz team that won their event pictured with Tony McAulliffe, Cork Scór Chairman.

***

For their all-round consistent efforts enroute from divisional level, Boherbue secured the best overall club, the Perpetual Trophy accepted by Margaret Kiely.  Carbery Rangers’ Clare O’Regan compered the proceedings as Bean An Tí.

The Cork champions go forward to the Munster Scór na nÓg final next Saturday, December 7th in Cappamore, Co Limerick, commencing at 2.30pm.

Results – Figure Dancing: 1. Newcestown. Solo Singing: 1. Donna Moynihan (Boherbue); 2. Katy O’Donovan (Kilmeen/Kilbree). Recitation: 1. Muireann Hurley (Ballinhassig); 2. Chloe O’Halloran (Éire Óg). Ballad Group: 1. Boherbue; 2. St James. Novelty Act: 1. St. James; 2. Boherbue. Instrumental Music: 1. Ballydesmond; 2. Ballinhassig. Quiz: 1. Clonakilty, 2. Bishopstown.

