CARBERY BOWLING: Shane Crowley passes tough tests to qualify for county U18 final

SHANE Crowley and Darragh Crowley, Carbery’s respective U18 and U14 champions, have set the county rounds alight with some big wins against top-notch opposition.

For the second time in a fortnight, a notable double was secured when they vanquished North-East opposition in the quarter-finals at Beál na mBláth. Shane made hard work of overcoming Bernie McDonagh but delivered the big finish that secured a semi-final spot while Darragh, similar to Ballinacurra, fired four of the best over the closing stages to deny Mikey McDonagh.

There was to be no let up as North Cork, at Terelton on Sunday morning, provided formidable opposition in the semis but this time only one moved on. North’s U14 Culann Bourke started in a great style and the momentum was with him all the way in overcoming the game Darragh. Shane Crowley again dug deep and hit the big shots on the incoming stretch to qualify for the county final where he will meet East Cork’s John O’Donoghue. North’s Shane Dennehy proved tough opposition at Terelton, but Shane’s class won out.

Also in county action, Meghan Collins won from Emma Fitzpatrick in senior ladies and City’s Declan O’Leary defeated Carbery’s Denis Murphy in the county novice veteran title race. Michael Bohane got through his first-round senior championship score at Templemartin, defeating Killian Kingston by a bowl and will play Michael Harrington at Jagoe’s Mills in the quarter-final.

On another busy week on the region's roads, Mike Mennis, as he did in the previous round against Donal Harnedy, put in a big finish to see off the challenge of Gavin Crowley in the novice B championship at Caheragh. A bowl down after five, the Reenascreena man fired six of the best over the closing half to book a semi-final spot against David O’Connor at Ballydehob. In novice A at Rosscarbery on Sunday it was the tightest of finishes after Finbarr Coughlan edged Kevin Minihane by mere metres to go through to the grade final. It’s a family final now after Michael Crowley was forced to concede his penultimate round score to Danny Coughlan.

The C grade also advanced and making waves here is U18 player Shane McCarthy who recorded another win this time over Kieran Fitzpatrick at Caheragh. Here too Schull’s James Murphy advanced at the expense of Mike Cussen. There were wins in novice D during the week for Seamus Hayes, Cian Bowen, Kieran Shannon, Michael O’Leary and Bryan Regan.

Results:

County Championships

Ballinacarriga: Senior women Group A, Meghan Collins defeated Emma Fitzpatrick, two bowls.

Ballinacurra, Upton: Novice veteran preliminary round: Declan O’Leary, (City) defeated Denis Murphy (Carbery), one bowl, for €1,900.

Beál na mBláth: County U18 quarter-final, Shane Crowley defeated Bernie McDonagh, last shot; County U14 quarter-final, Darragh Crowley (Carbery) defeated Mikey McDonagh, last shot.

Lyre: Vintage championship, Pat Joe Connolly defeated Gene O’Callaghan, one bowl, for €500.

Marsh Road: Girls’ U18 county semi-final, Emma Hurley (West Cork) defeated Rosin Allen (Mid), one bowl.

Templemartin: Senior men’s championship, Michael Bohane defeated Killian Kingston, one bowl.

Terelton: County U18 semi-finals, Shane Crowley defeated Shane Dennehy (North Cork); U14, Culann Bourke (North Cork) defeated Darragh Crowley (Carbery).

***

Carbery Championships

Ballydehob: Novice D, Michael O’Leary defeated Corneilus Donegan; Bryan Regan defeated Mike Keohane.

Caheragh: Novice B, Mike Mennis defeated Gavin Crowley, one bowl, for €1,000; Novice C, Shane McCarthy (Jun) defeated Kieran Fitzpatrick, one bowl, for €900; Novice D, Cian Bowen defeated Adam Baker, one bowl, for €740; Novice C, James Murphy defeated Mike Cussen, last shot, for €1,300.

Leap: Novice D, Kieran Shannon defeated James Cussen, two bowls, for €1,040; Seamus Hayes defeated Oisin Daly, last shot.

Marsh Road: Novice D, Dan McCarthy defeated Ryan McSweeney, last shot, for €600; U16, semi-final, Conor Crowley won from Tom McCarthy.

Rosscarbery: Novice A semi-final, Finbarr Coughlan defeated Kevin Minihane, last shot, for €1,100.

***

Club

Bantry: Darren Harrington defeated Patrick Crowley, last shot, for €5,200.

Drimoleague: Connie O’Driscoll defeated Graham O’Sullivan.

Derrinasafa: Denis Wilmot defeated Jimmy O’Driscoll, last shot, for €5,200.

Grange: Doubles, Richie Lawton/Sean Quirke defeated Brian Harrington/Eoin O’Neill.

Inch, Dunmanway: Alan Crowley defeated Alan O’Sullivan, last shot, for €1,200.

Lyre: Shane Healy defeated Ger Shanahan, one bowl, for €440; Con O’Sullivan defeated Gavin Harrington, last shot, for €200; Tadg O’Driscoll defeated John Madden, one bowl, for €700.