Carbery-Beara football leagues closing date is Sunday, July 14th

U21 HURLING CHAMPIONSHIPS – This weekend sees the first round of the Clona Milk U21 hurling championships being run off. Four games were down for decision in A, B and C championships but the Clonakilty v Cill Mochamóg in B, scheduled for Castletownkenneigh on Thursday 27th, has been postponed to Friday, July 12th. On Saturday, also in B, Owen Gaels and Ahán Gaels are due to meet in Ballinacarriga at 7.30pm but there is a doubt about this game going ahead. Also on Saturday, in A, champions Newcestown are due to meet Ibane Gaels in Ahiohill at 7.30pm, while Dohenys will play St James in Rossmore at 7.30pm in C. Make sure to check with your club before travelling.

CORK FOOTBALLERS – There was huge disappointment at Cork’s defeat in the championship against Louth. After the Donegal game there was great hope that the team would definitely progress to the quarter-finals this season and even though the defeat by Tyrone was disappointing, it was felt that Louth were highly beatable, even at their own venue. What really hurt was that Cork could have won this game hands down had they gone about their business properly. However, the slow, ponderous tactics adopted on the day were hard to understand and a direct cause of this defeat. Where was the football we watched against Donegal? This was a defeat that was totally self-inflicted and undermined all the progress we believed the team was making. We all know the football fan base in Cork is inexcusably low but this defeat will put another huge dent in the numbers following the team. It remains to be seen where football in Cork, at all levels, will head for now but nothing less that promotion from Division 2 in 2025 will satisfy the disappointed supporters. Mar deire, to all the players involved we say well done on a promising season, especially our West Cork lads, and mile buíochas for all your efforts.

CENTENARY COMMITTEE – A meeting of the Centenary Committee will be held in the GAA pavilion in Dunmanway this Thursday night, 27th, at 8.30pm. Plans to celebrate the division’s centenary in 2025 are being put in place and volunteers are more than welcome to join the committee to help out or to come up with new ideas.

FOOTBALL LEAGUES – There are only just over two weeks remaining to play all outstanding Dubliner Cheese Carbery/Beara football leagues games for league points. The closing date is Sunday, July 14th, and the top team in each division on that date will become the division winners. Games may be played after the 14th but only to avoid fines. At present, Ballinascarthy lead in Division 1, Kilmeen lead in Division 2, Adrigole lead in Division 3A, Bandon lead in Division 3B, Kilmacabea lead in Division 4A and Ballinascarthy lead in Division 4B.