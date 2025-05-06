Cannabis charge struck out by judge

GARDAÍ alerted by the smell of cannabis emanating from a locked shed found four cannabis plants being grown under lights.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy outlined the facts of the case to Judge Mark O’Connell at a recent sitting of Bantry District Court.

The sergeant said Gda Andrew Manning had obtained a search warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act, and he called to the home of the accused, Sam Baker (46) of Coolmountain West, Dunmanway, on February 17th 2024.

Colette McCarthy, solicitor defending, said her client was out of the jurisdiction at the time, but fully co-operated with gardaí upon his return, including making an appointment to go to speak to them at Bandon Garda Station.

In mitigation, Ms McCarthy pointed out that her client has no previous convictions, and that the cannabis being grown was for his own personal use.

The solicitor told the court that her client requires an operation to his neck and was using cannabis for pain relief purposes.

‘He grew it because he didn’t want to be involved in the purchase of it,’ added the solicitor, who informed the judge that her client has attended Coolmine Therapeutic Community​, and has since stopped using cannabis.

Judge O’Connell struck out the charge of cultivation after the accused made a €100 donation to Coolmine.