Cancer plan could put West Cork on the map

A NEW health initiative, with strong West Cork links, aims to make the south west a world leader in cancer prevention and could save the healthcare system millions of euro.

The new strategy will involve communities linking up with acute hospitals in the local HSE region and researchers from University College Cork, to provide a partnership approach to cancer prevention. Sites for a multimillion euro centre have also been identified.

‘Our ambition is to establish a prevention centre which we envision becoming a European hub for disease prevention and early detection,’ said Kilmurry-based surgical oncologist Prof Mark Corrigan, who is part of the team developing the new strategy.

‘We want to help empower people to manage their own health risks. The initiative is being driven by this region and the system will try to prevent people going down the road of serious illness.’

The strategy will also expand on a gene-testing programme in the south west which has helped to reduce waiting lists for testing from under three years to just six weeks.

These tests can identify genetic carriers at high risk of developing the likes of breast cancer or ovarian cancer, who can then choose risk-reducing surgery.

Prof Corrigan says that preventing 310 cancers over 10 years would save the healthcare system €69m – that’s before the human cost is counted. ‘More than anything else, this is about making sure that cancer doesn’t visit families. That’s the priority. But it will also save taxpayers’ money and the figures are just enormous,’ said Prof Corrigan.

‘This is a great idea but it has to make financial sense,’ he added.

The cancer prevention strategy will be rolled out and expanded in 2025 and will involve health centres and primary care centres across West Cork, as well as other local communities. The CUH charity is also backing the project.

The campaign will also try to equip people with the knowledge to reduce their personal cancer risks, and a key consideration is that people of all abilities, needs, and neurodiversities will be considered, so that it is all-inclusive.

Furthermore, a new multimillion euro prevention centre will put ‘bricks and mortar’ to the programme. Proposed locations for the centre have already been identified ‘off campus’ from CUH.

It is hoped the south west cancer preventative programme can be a model for other healthcare strategies. ‘This is phase one but we’re starting the conversation about non-cancer,’ said Prof Corrigan.

‘There’s huge overlap with cardiology, diabetes, and other preventative work.’