Calls for cows to be removed from Barleycove’s beach sand dunes

A local man who got a fright from a cow protecting her calf on Barleycove Beach says a more permanent pontoon would give safer access to one of Ireland’s most popular bathing spots

A MAN who fell after being frightened by a cow that was protecting its calf has reported the problem of wandering animals at Barleycove Beach to the gardaí.

‘After taking a walk on the beach,’ Michael Carey told The Southern Star, ‘I was coming back to get access to the grounds of the hotel and saw cattle on the sand dunes.

‘As I was walking home, I looked to my left and saw one of the cattle running at me. I got a fright and went to leg it, but because I am recovering from a broken leg I put pressure on it and fell to the ground.

‘Thankfully, I didn’t do any damage to my leg,’ he added, ‘but when I was on the ground I got the biggest fright because I was waiting for contact or to be trod on.’

He said he took evasive action by rolling to the exit and when he looked up the cow had stopped coming at him.

Mr Carey said he felt a bit embarrassed about ‘a grown man running away from a cow’ and wasn’t going to contact anyone but the following morning he decided to phone the gardaí because he didn’t want this happening to a child.

‘They put me on to the gardaí in Bantry, who took it seriously and within an hour the cattle were taken off the land. However, the following morning they were back,’ said Mr Carey.

He also called for the cows to be removed, saying: ‘I think they should be removed because they are a danger and someone will get hurt.’

He said it was only after talking to some farmers that he realised that he had come between a cow and a calf, and this, he said, is when they are at their most dangerous.

‘If someone gets hurt at least I have done my part in reporting it to the gardaí,’ said the resident, who is one of a number who believe that safe access to the beach via a pontoon from the car park should be made permanent.

Every time the pontoon is removed, people must access the beach via the hotel grounds and the sand dunes.

Cork County Council confirmed that the temporary pontoon in Barleycove would be in situ by the start of the bathing season.

Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) said the decision to delay the installing of the pontoon providing access to Barleycove Beach until June is necessary because the pontoon could be damaged by adverse weather conditions, such as storms and tidal surges.

‘By waiting until the weather is more stable,’ she said, ‘the installation process will be carried out more safely and efficiently, reducing the likelihood of any setbacks or complications.’

However, she did say: ‘I would love to see a permanent solution, which would be to construct a permanent structure or raised footbridge further north, on the narrowest section of the river. This would allow for year-round access to this stunning amenity.’

Cllr Ross O’Connell (SD) said he would also like permanent access to the beach and he noted that the Council’s beach access feasibility study for five beaches in Cork County concluded that permanent access is required, but that a further review of the area as a special area of conservation is required.