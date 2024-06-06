Call to extend free travel to Dursey cable car

DURSEY’S cable car– Ireland’s only cable car – should be included in the free travel scheme that entitles people aged 66 and over to free public transport across the country according to Bantry-based Cllr Danny Collins.

Cllr Collins raised the issue at a recent meeting of Cork County Council’s West Cork Municipal District. Cllr Collins said that visitors to the island who may be visiting friends or family should be entitled to free travel. ‘It is a public service, I believe pensioners and people with disabilities should be able to use the cable car for free. It is free for residents but not for visitors.’

Fianna Fáil Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) supported the motion. ‘When free travel was extended to the islands this seems to have fallen through the cracks. It applies to ferries to other islands but not to the cable car.’

Staff officer Noreen O’Mahony said the Department of Rural and Community Development currently provides financial supports to facilitate subsidised ferry travel to and from inhabited islands. ‘In light of this, we requested that they consider supporting a similar initiative for Dursey cable car, given that it also facilitates connectivity from the mainland to an offshore inhabited island. However, no support has been received.’

Ms O’Mahony said free travel is currently granted to full-time residents and island farmers. She said the scheme has recently been reviewed and it is intended the option to purchase an annual pass will be made available to those who own a second / holiday home on the island. A new special category will also be introduced for senior citizens and students.