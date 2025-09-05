THE BIG READ: Exploring Cork’s wild side with bats, bugs, birds and plants

CORK County Council has launched a new initiative through libraries to provide wildlife mini-kits to anyone who wants to delve into the fascinating world of local wildlife.

There are four distinct types of mini-kit available to borrow: bats, birds, bugs and plants. Each kit comes packed with essential equipment, such as bat detectors or binoculars, alongside invaluable resources such as field guides, educational books, and informative DVDs.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, welcomed the initiative, saying: ‘“By helping to empower local communities with the tools and knowledge to engage with nature, we can all play a vital role in understanding, restoring and safeguarding Cork’s remarkable biodiversity for generations to come.’

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Moira Murrell, said sustainability was a commitment for the local authority as well as celebrating and protecting our natural environment.

With a limited number of kits in the initial phase and expected strong demand, requests for the kits must be emailed to [email protected].

Whether you’re rekindling a childhood passion or discovering a new interest, you can then head to your local Cork County Library branch to borrow the kit and embark on your own wildlife adventure.

(Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme).