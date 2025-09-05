THE BIG READ: Clonakilty Library represents many different things to different people…

Roman Chekulaiev, originally from Ukraine and living in Clonakilty for the past three years, uses the local library to study and says the facility has been invaluable.

He’s hoping to pursue civil engineering studies in Japan and says he finds it far easier to get the head down and study in the library, than elsewhere.

‘It is quite a busy place but I nearly always get a space which is great. I find that I can do three hours study here, but would get really distracted if I tried to do the same at home, so it’s been really great to have the option to come here,’ he said.

Eileen O’Loghlin moved to Clonakilty around seven years ago and has been a member since, visiting several times a week.

‘I’m a dedicated life-long library member,’ said Eileen who uses visits to catch up with the daily papers. I often play Bridge in the paper as well – I know a lot of others who do that too!’ she said.

She describes the Clonakilty library as a ‘bright and cheerful space with helpful staff’.

‘What’s great as well is that you can get your books here and drop them back for example to Bandon, or vice versa, which is really helpful.’

A Ciorcal Comhrá (conversation circle) group meet fortnightly in the library to converse and practice their Gaeilge.

Retired district court judge and local resident Michael Pattwell is part of the group and said library was an ideal place for them to meet.

Margaret O’Dwyer highlighted how the library recently has made books as Gaeilge available, which is a wonderful addition. Her granddaughter lives in a Gaeltacht area, which is her main motivation to improve her Irish.

Gráinne Dennehy said her late mother wore a fainne, given to those who proficient in the language, and it’s something she treasures and inspired her to brush up on her Irish; while Eileen Hurley has a general interest in improving her native language and enjoys the library gatherings.

Meanwhile, Harold Smyth has been a member of Clonakilty library for around 25 years, and a member in Dungarvan before that.

Since he retired, he visits either Clon or Kinsale library around four or times a week, often using the Local Link bus service.

‘It’s part of my daily routine now,’ said Harold.

An avid reader of books, especially anything on local heritage and history, and newspapers, his average visit is around two hours – but could be far longer!

I find it gives a focus to the day, it’s a way to get out, to have social interaction and meet people as much as catching up with reading,’ said Harold.

(Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme).