Cal McCarthy sets fastest stage time in Waterford

THE Triton Showers National Rally Championship that concludes next October with the Westlodge Hotel Fastnet Rally reached its midpoint on Sunday last at the Waterford-based Raven’s Rock Rally.

Monaghan’s Josh Moffett (Hyundai i20 N Rally2) took his third (national) win of the season and a 42nd win of his career.

Co-driven by Limerick’s Keith Moriarty, they led from start to finish, finishing 42.4s ahead of the Donegal crew of Donegal’s Declan Boyle/Paddy McCrudden (Citroen C3 Rally2).

The English crew of James Ford/Neil Shanks (Citroen C3 Rally2) were four seconds further behind in third.

Moffett, who won the previous rounds in Longford and Tralee, switched to the latest specification Hyundai i20 N Rally2 car usually driven by his elder brother Sam, set the best times on the opening two stages. Clonakilty’s Cal McCarthy (Citroen) co-driven by Rosscarbery’s Eric Calnan, gave one of the best performances of recent times to slot into second 7.4s behind Moffett. The third stage of the opening loop was cancelled as an escape road was considered a potential hazard due to parked cars.

At the Bellview Port service park McCarthy said, ‘I’m not doing anything different to what I did on previous events.’ McCarthy was four seconds ahead of Declan Boyle’s similar Citroen. Ballylickey’s Daniel Cronin (VW Polo GTi R5) and Dunmanway’s Donnchadh Burke were fourth, 15.4s off top spot.

Interestingly West Cork drivers held three of the top five places with Dunmanway’s David Guest (Ford Fiesta R5) and Mitchelstown’s Jonathan McGrath a further 3.1s behind in fifth. Donegal’s Michael Boyle (VW Polo GTi R5) completed the top six.

There was a key moment on SS4 when McCarthy netted a first-ever stage win in Irish rallying when he clocked a time 0.9s quicker than Moffett. But on the very next stage a fine drive ended when he slid wide and the rear right wheel hit a tree stump that was hidden in the overgrowth, contact removed the wheel. Moffett was best through the stage and also on SS6 to extend his lead to 26.8s as he continued to acclimatise to the newer Hyundai. Second placed Declan Boyle tweaked the suspension on each stage that brought a positive response. Preston’s James Ford slotted his all-new Citroen into third 3.6s ahead of Cronin, who said, ‘It feels like I am driving very hard but the times aren’t there, I really don’t know why. I’m going to fit new tyres for the last loop to see if it will make an improvement.”

As expected Moffett took the laurels in what was a 42nd career win. Co-incidentally, 42 was also Craig Breen’s number in the World Rally Championship. Declan Boyle and Ford completed the podium positions. Donegal’s Michael Boyle edged ahead of Cronin on SS7 and went on to claim fourth with Cronin fifth. Guest was ninth.

At the stage finish Cronin stated that his next outing was likely to be the Sligo Rally next weekend while Guest, who was nursing a hand injury during the event, will turn his attention to the O’Connell Group Cork ‘20’ in early August.

Elsewhere, The Pike’s Eamonn and Lisa McCarthy (Honda Civic) were fourth in Class 11F; Dunmanway’s Conor McCarthy and Dripsey’s Gavin Sheehan (Mitsubishi Lancer E9) overcame brake troubles to finish second in Class 20. Enniskeane co-driver Sean Hayde partnered Waterford’s Brian O’Keeffe (Mitsubishi Lancer E9) to third in Class 4; Barryroe’s Dylan Doonan and Tyrone driver Barry Morris (Darian T90 GTR) were eighth in Class 14 and Kealkill’s Eamonn Collins and Killarney driver Bob Moran (Escort) were sixth in Class 11R.

RESULTS: 1. J. Moffett/K. Moriarty (Hyundai 120 N Rally2) 47m. 47.5s; 2. D. Boyle/P. McCrudden (Citroen C3 Rally2)+42.4s; 3. J. Ford/N. Shanks (Citroen C3 Rally2)+46.4s; 4. M. Boyle/D. McCafferty (VW Polo GTi R5)+58.3s; 5. D. Cronin/D. Burke (VW Polo GTi R5)+1m. 3.6s; 6. P. Barrett/K. Reilly (Citroen C3 Rally2)+1m. 38.3s; 7. R. Duggan/G. Conway (Ford Escort)+1m. 45.6s; 8. C. Murphy/S. Collins (Ford Escort)+1m. 49.9s; 9. D. Guest/J. McGrath (Ford Fiesta R5)+1m. 58.7s; 10. E. Doherty/T. Murphy (Ford Escort)+2m. 05.0s.