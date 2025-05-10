Bay Rovers and Clonakilty AFC to meet in U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final

BAY Rovers and Clonakilty AFC will face off in the 2025 SuperValu West Cork Schoolboys and Schoolgirls League’s U12 Schoolgirls Challenge Cup final.

Bay Rovers hosted Beara United in their semi-final in Kealkill. Chloe O’Connor opened the scoring for the home team. Elizabeth O’Connor brought parity to the score prior to a second O’Connor strike, restoring Bay’s lead. Gracie McCarthy found the net to send Rovers in 3-1 ahead at the break. Ashlinn Lowney pulled one back for Beara until Gracie McCarthy’s second goal of the tie clinched a 4-2 Bay Rovers win.

The second semi-final pitted Clonakilty AFC and Drinagh Rangers against one another in Ballyvackey on Monday evening. A single goal was enough to decide the outcome and Clon’s Ella Murnane Hayes netted it after 20 minutes

On the same evening, Dunmanway Town hosted Bay Rovers in both clubs’ first SuperValu U12 Schoolgirls Premier League fixture of the campaign. An even game finished 1-1 with Emily Duggan cancelling out Lily-Rose O’Donovan’s opener for Bay

There was one SuperValu U12 Schoolboys Shield quarter-final tie completed over the bank holiday weekend. Lyre Rovers travelled to Kealkill for a last-eight clash with Bay Rovers.

Tiernan O’Regan fired the visitors ahead before Iarla McElhinney equalised soon after. Sonny Crowley restored Lyre’s lead and a Zachary Walsh effort wrapped up a 3-1 Rovers victory.

In the same competition, Ardfield Hurricanes defeated Beara United 4-2 to reach the penultimate round. The Hurricanes will host Togher Celtic in their upcoming semi-final after the latter knocked out Castlelack 2-1 in Togher. Lyre’s reward for overcoming Bay Rovers is a semi-final meeting with Dunmanway Town who defeated Bunratty United 4-1 in their previous U12 Schoolboys Shield outing.

Riverside Athletic and Skibbereen Dynamos produced a nine-goal SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup semi-final thriller over the May bank holiday weekend.

Carbery Park was the venue for a tie in which Caden Walsh, Noah McCarthy, Fionn Nugent and Oisin O’Sullivan scored for the home side. Yet, those four goals weren’t enough as Skibbereen Dynamos ran out 5-4 winners’ courtesy of a Sean Whooley brace plus Frank Collins, Stephen Harnedy and Oisin Deasy strikes.

The second U13 Schoolboys Challenge Cup semi-final between Clonakilty AFC Reds and Drinagh Rangers in Ballyvackey was postponed. This tie will be completed at a later date.

Castlelack are through to the SuperValu U13 Schoolboys Shield semi-finals following a 4-0 victory away to Togher Celtic in Togher. Callan O’Donovan, Jack O’Callaghan, Luke McCarthy and Shane Cronin found the net in a terrific Castlelack win.

Bay United and Skibbereen Celtic got the ball rolling in the newly-introduced SuperValu U13 Schoolboys League One. Kealkill was the venue for a fixture in which the Baltimore Road club registered a 5-1 victory. Charlie Clifford scored for United but an Edward O’Donovan hat-trick plus additional Cillian Duggan and Fionn O’Mahony goals earned Skibbereen all three points.