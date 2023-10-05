Barryroe hurlers’ season of progress grinds to sudden halt in county semi-final

Erin’s Own 2-13

Barryroe 2-8

MARTIN WALSH REPORTS

DESPITE a late rally, Barryroe’s express journey in this season’s Co-op SuperStores Premier JHC ended in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday evening.

Due to heavy morning rain, the game was switched from Carrigaline to the city venue that was in superb condition. Unfortunately for Barryroe, they trailed throughout against last year’s JAHC winners.

Barryroe team boss Danny Murphy was gracious in defeat.

‘They read the game that bit better,’ he said.

‘They bossed it for the first 45 minutes, we were only four points down at half-time and had the wind advantage in the second half. We got the first point in the second half and really needed to reduce the gap and get momentum and a foothold in the game, but it never really happened for us.’

Erin’s Own had two points on the board before Olan O’Donovan sent over Barryroe’s opening point after seven minutes. Both sides missed scoring opportunities and Barryroe’s defence stood firm until Shane Murphy carved his way through in the 12th minute for a fine point quickly followed by a score from team-mate Alan Bowen. Indeed, Erin’s Own enjoyed strong possession and Bowen was on the score sheet once again – a point following a great save by Micheál Whelton.

Daniel O’Driscoll pointed after taking delivery from the industrious Robbie Kiely and Olan O’Donovan scored from a free after Ryan Kilbane was fouled – but Erin’s Own, who had another point sandwiched in between, tacked on two further points before Olan O’Donovan point from a 65 kept Barryroe in the game to leave them trailing 0-8 to 0-4 at half-time.

With the benefit of the wind, Robbie Kiely pointed after 33 minutes but Erin’s Own replied similarly within a minute. This was followed by a fine point from distance by goalkeeper Micheál Whelton in the 38th minute, the latter continuing to make some fine saves, he added another long distant point after Olan O’Donovan’s pointed free.

Cork senior hurler Robbie O’Flynn was introduced on 38 minutes but didn’t get on the scoresheet due to the tenacity of Seán O’Riordan. However, when James McMahon goaled after fine work by Alan O’Sullivan – who starred with a brace of points and a somewhat controversial goal – Barryroe’s task became extremely hard.

Yet, they never gave up and while Erin’s Own may have eased off a little, two late goals by Ryan O’Donovan (56th minute) and Dónal Ó’Buachalla (59th) gave Barryroe hope, a great effort from Ryan O’Donovan rebounded off the crossbar, but in the end, time ran out.

‘We probably stood off them for 45 minutes and let them play their game,’ Danny Murphy said.

‘The game was probably gone but we put up a battle at the end which is heartening, the lads never gave up. They are a great bunch, they worked hard all year, they didn’t deserve to come up so short, but Erin’s Own were the better team on the day.

‘They will learn, they came up short, but they have had a good year, are still involved in football and I hope that finishes out positively for them, but I can’t fault their attitude and effort.

‘I thought Robbie [Kiely] had an excellent game, he moved around a lot, he’s a fantastic lad, his leadership skills and attitude are 100 percent. I didn’t expect Ryan and Olan (O’Donovan cousins) to get the room they got in previous rounds and you would expect that.’

In evaluating the year as a whole, there were more positives than negatives but, importantly, room for improvement.

‘To some, we probably exceeded expectations but we didn’t exceed my expectations,’ Murphy said. ‘I’m disappointed, any championship you enter you would like to go as deep into it as you can. My goal at the start of the year was to get to the county final. We haven’t got there – failure is too strong a word, progress probably, but satisfied? Not really.’

Scorers

Erin’s Own: Alan O’Sullivan 1-3; James McMahon 1-1; Alan Bowen 0-4 (2f); Tom Foley 0-3; Shane Murphy 0-2.

Barryroe: Olan O’Donovan 0-4 (1 65, 2f); Ryan O’Donovan 1-1; Donal Ó’Buachalla 1-0; Micheál Whelton 0-2f; Daniel O’Driscoll 0-1.

Erin’s Own: Tom Dillon; Cormac O’Sullivan, Patrick Fitzgerald, Brian Nolan; Barry Óg Murphy, Ian O’Mahony, Cormac McDonnell; Shane Murphy, Ger O’Mahony; Mark Collins, Tom Foley, James McMahon; Alan O’Sullivan, Alan Bowen, John Kavanagh.

Subs: Robbie O’Flynn for James McMahon (38), Andrew Power for Mark Collins (48), Cian Dunphy for Ger O’Mahony (54), Steven Horgan for Alan Bowen (58).

Barryroe: Micheál Whelton; Sean O’Riordan, Cathal Sheehy, Tomás Ó’Buachalla; Steven. Madden, James Moloney, Jerome O’Brien; David Murphy, Adam McSweeney; Conn Dineen, Daniel O’Driscoll, Ryan Kilbane; Ryan O’Donovan, Robbie Kiely, Olan O’Donovan.

Subs: Dónal Ó Buachalla for Daniel O’Driscoll (23), Diarmuid McCarthy for Conn Dineen (34), Seán Holland for Ryan Kilbane (40), Conor O’Regan for Jerome O’Brien (50).

Referee: Cathal Egan (Glen Rovers).