Bandon resident stole €84,000 of laptops from employer Pepper

A GAMBLING addict with an address in Bandon, hooked on sports betting on his smartphone, was able to steal an estimated €84,000 of laptops from his employer due to ‘very lax’ stock supervision procedures in place, a court has heard.

BY GORDON DEEGAN

At Ennis Circuit Court, Andrew McMorran (43), of Rosewood Rise, Bandon, pleaded guilty to 21 sample counts of 117 counts in total of stealing Dell Latitude Laptops from his employer, the Pepper Group, of Westpark Business Campus, Shannon on dates between July 1st 2021 and March 31st 2023.

Mr McMorran was stealing the laptops and putting them up for sale on DoneDeal in order to fund his gambling addiction.

Counsel for the State, Sarah Jane Comerford BL (instructed by State Solicitor for Clare, Aisling Casey) told the court that Mr McMoran had a previous conviction for a similar offence where he received a suspended two-year six-month prison term and fined €15,000 in June 2023 for 29 counts of stealing Lenovo laptops from a Cork-based multinational pharma firm between October 2020 and January 2021.

Mr McMorran worked in the IT department at financial firm, Pepper Advantage Ireland, where he would format laptops and give them out to new employees or employees working from home.

Det Garda Colm Moriarty told the court that when the laptops would be returned, Mr McMorran would mark them as ‘damaged’ or ‘unusable’, remove them from the premises and then put them up for sale on DoneDeal.

Dt Garda Moriarty said that some of the offences took place during Covid-19 and there was a big demand for laptops as people were working from home.

Dt Garda Moriarty said that the estimated cost of laptops stolen by Mr McMorran is €84,000 though ‘it is unknown as we don’t know how many were new and how many were old.’

Det Moriarty agreed with counsel for Mr McMorran, Patrick Whyms BL (instructed by solicitor, Daragh Hassett) that Gardai at interview stated that he was able to steal the laptops because of ‘very lax’ stock supervision by his employer.

Ms Comerford said that Jason Palmer, head of financial crime at Pepper, first made a complaint to Rathfarnham gardaí in March 2023 concerning the suspected theft. This followed a stocktake of laptops at Pepper’s Shannon operation.

Mr McMorran was suspected of being the thief and he was first suspended and then fired by his employer.

Det Garda Moriarty said that Mr McMorran presented a spreadsheet to gardaí showing that he had stolen 225 laptops.

However, Det Garda Moriarty said that these contained a large number of duplicates and the figure he had arrived at was 120.

Mr Whyms said that providing the list of stolen laptops to gardaí ‘would not be typical behaviour of a criminal mastermind.’

The Pepper Group was able to confirm 116 laptops as their own.

Det Garda Moriarty said that an internal audit by Pepper showed that there were 234 laptops unaccounted for but said that there is no evidence to suggest that Mr McMorran was involved in any thefts beyond the 117 counts on the indictment before the court.

Det Garda Moriarty said that the IT system was so poor at Pepper they were unable to say where the other laptops went.

De Garda Moriarty agreed with Mr Whyms that Mr McMorran was a very well-liked colleague at Pepper and colleagues were upset at having to make statements as part of the Garda investigation.

Garda Moriarty agreed that Mr McMorran had no trappings of wealth and payments from his accounts showed evidence of his gambling addiction at the time.

Mr Whyms said that Mr McMorran is in recovery from his gambling addiction and has deleted all gambling apps off his phone.

Mr Whyms said that Mr McMorran is a native of Durban, South Africa, and arrived in Ireland 24 years ago and lives in Cork.

Mr Whyms added that Mr McMorran now works for a carpark operator and made known his gambling addiction and legal issues at job interview.

Mr Whyms said that Mr McMorran’s present employer describes him as ‘trustworthy and reliable’.

A probation report states that Mr McMorran has taken full responsibility for his actions.

Judge Francis Comerford remanded Mr McMorran on continuing bail to March 25th to fix a date for sentence.