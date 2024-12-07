Bandon lose top spot as West Cork clubs suffer whitewash

LEAGUE leaders heading into the latest round of action, Bandon were beaten 35-6 by a well-drilled Kilfeacle in a top-of-the-table clash in Munster Junior League Division 1.

On a day when things didn’t fall right for the West Cork men, Kilfeacle crossed the whitewash five times as Killian Noonan, Bob Purcell, Kevin Kinane and Brendan Barron all scored tries. Luke Heuston kicked five conversions for the victors in a perfect afternoon for the West Tipperary side.

For Bandon, they only kicked penalties from Zach Canniffe and Eoghan Guinevan, and must wait until the new year for their next league game when they face rivals Skibbereen on January 12th. Bandon currently sit third in the table, just four points behind Kilfeacle.

Speaking of Skibb, they also suffered defeat in a tight contest against Muskerry, losing 14-10. Tries from Lorcan Casey and David Shannon kept Skibb right in this one, but a deciding factor was that those five pointers weren’t converted. On the other hand, Muskerry got the same amount of tries through George O’Mahony and Rob Cahill while Cahill converted both. Skibb have one more game to round off 2024, away to Crosshaven this Sunday at 2.30pm. Skibb currently sit sixth.

Clonakilty were beaten by Sunday’s Well, 31-20, leaving the Brewery Town languishing in tenth place in Division 1. Henry Miles crossed over for two tries for Clon while Rob Horwick converted both and nailed two penalties.

It was the Cork city club who kept their top-four chances alive though as Alex Lane scored two tries while Finn MacFhlannchadha and Cormac Kelliher got one each. Ciarán Maguire kicked three penalties and a conversion too, and Clon have now lost five from seven games this season. The West Cork team have to wait until the new year for their next encounter against high-fliers Thomand.

Kinsale did record one win for the region in Division 2 as they beat St Senans, 32-12. Kinsale moved up to third place as David Looney scored a hat-trick of tries while Joey O’Callaghan got one. Dylan Lacey was accurate from the tee as he kicked three conversions and two penalties. They face Cobh Pirates next in the new year.