Baltimore target Championship promotion push

SKIBBEREEN CELTIC 1

BALTIMORE 7

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

DAN MacEoin and Tadhg Garrett hat-tricks helped Baltimore thrash Skibbereen Celtic in a one-sided West Cork League OBrienWaterServices.com Championship local derby.

The better team from start to finish at Baltimore Road on Sunday morning, the Crabs built a 3-0 interval lead and added four more goals after the break. MacEoin and Garrett both netted hat-tricks with Paddy Collins also scoring for a dominant Baltimore side.

‘We have a good side and are a match for anyone whenever we can get our full team out,’ Baltimore manager Sean McCarthy said.

‘With a full-strength squad, we are hoping to be up there around the top of the Championship. There’s no reason why we couldn’t make a run at promotion. A good run in the league is possible and we would love to win a cup too. Getting to play our home games here at Baltimore Road is a bonus too; it is always an immaculate pitch and suits the way we want to play.’

Celtic were hoping to build on a season-opening 2-1 win over Aultagh. Their opponents were eager to rebound from a 3-2 loss to the other Skibb-based team in the Championship, Skibbereen AFC.

Dan MacEoin had the game’s first chance, walloping a first-time volley inches wide after eight minutes. Failing to heed that warning, Skibbereen fell behind 60 seconds later. Tadhg Garrett was afforded too much time and space before turning and firing beyond Shane Fitzpatrick.

Encouraged by that strike, the Crabs doubled their advantage shortly after. Kieran Lynch’s long-range pass was bravely headed to the net past an outrushing Fitzpatrick by MacEoin.

Two-nil down, Celtic needed their goalkeeper to deny Paddy Collins on the quarter hour before finally settling. Adam O’Donovan, Niall McCarthy and Gearoid O’Driscoll worked hard on their team’s behalf but Baltimore responded by upping the tempo and netting for a third time. Celtic’s inability to deal with a routine Kieran O’Driscoll corner saw Garrett wallop home his second goal after 20 minutes. A 3-0 half-time lead was a fair reflection of Baltimore’s superiority.

Skibbereen looked for a way back immediately after the restart. Gearoid O’Driscoll glanced a header wide from a corner prior to goalkeeper Emmet Hourihane twice being called into action. Garrett missed a glorious opportunity to complete his hat-trick and a much-improved Skibbereen made the Crabs pay. Dan Bucur came off the bench and sprung Baltimore’s offside trap before rounding Hourihane and making it 3-1.

The concession of that goal saw Baltimore reassert control however, and dominate the closing quarter. John Davis rattled Celtic’s crossbar before the visitors restored their three-goal advantage. Paddy Collins found the net with 20 minutes to go and MacEoin made it 5-1 after evading a defender and scorching a low effort into the bottom corner.

A tiring Skibbereen Celtic were further punished when MacEoin completed his hat-trick by cutting in along the goal-line and beating Shane Fitzpatrick. Garrett registered his side’s second hat-trick of the fixture after collecting a through-ball and rounding the goalkeeper to complete the scoring.

What’s next? Baltimore host Spartak Mossgrove in their next league outing on September 22nd. Skibbereen Celtic travel to Bay Rovers on the same day.

Skibbereen Celtic: Shane Fitzpatrick, Daniel Lasa O’Regan, Donal Hurley, Gearoid O’Driscoll, Charles McCarthy, Adam O’Donovan, Eoin O’Donovan, Ross Kenna, Sean Spencer, Oscar Egan, Niall McCarthy.

Subs: Luke O’Sullivan, Dan Bucur, Donagh Courtney, Ronan McCarthy, Cian O’Mahony, Conor Hurley and Liam Browne.

Baltimore: Emmet Hourihane, Stephen Kearney, John Davis, Karl Stakelum, Tadhg Garrett, Danny Collins, James O’Neill, Dan MacEoin, Patrick Collins, Kieran Lynch, Kieran O’Driscoll.

Subs: Denis McCarthy, Adam Cotter, Brian Leonard.

Referee: Anthony McDermott.