Ballincollig earn bragging rights and clash with Barrs, but Éire Óg facing relegation play-off

Ballincollig 2-8

Éire Óg 0-7

JOHN O’SHEA REPORTS

NOT only did they claim local bragging rights with victory over Éire Óg, but more significantly Ballincollig booked their place in the quarter-finals of the McCarthy Insurance Premier Senior Football Championship.

Following this contest in Kilmurry on Sunday afternoon, victory means Ballincollig will now play St Finbarr’s in the quarter-final for the right to face Castlehaven in the final four.

‘A local derby was always going to be tough. The lads knew they had a job to do and, look, they came out on top today. Couldn’t have asked for more, we got the goals at the right times and fellas put the shoulder to the wheel,’ Ballincollig selector Brian Cotter said.

‘We knew we had work to do coming into the championship. You always want to avoid relegation firstly, and secondly look to kick on and get out of the group, which we have now done.’

Ballincollig were full of energy and determination from the outset, with Cian Dorgan opening their scoring account with a pointed effort in the seventh minute.

Cork goalkeeper Chris Kelly responded with a free for Éire Óg, but Ballincollig continued to look menacing as they led 0-5 to 0-3 at half time including a well-taken point from Frank Down.

After they introduced St Kilda Aussie Rules player Liam O’Connell for the second half, a point from Cork defender Luke Fahy got Ballincollig up and running in the second period, while Éire Óg kept in touch with a Colm O’Callaghan score.

Things took a major turn in favour of Ballincollig on 46 minutes when Sean Kiely finished to the back of the net, following a flowing attacking move involving Down and Colin Moore.

2010 Cork All-Ireland winner Daniel Goulding looked to try and spark an Éire Óg fightback with a pair of frees. But it was Ballincollig that successfully completed their mission. They were awarded a penalty kick with five minutes of normal time remaining, which was converted impressively by Cian Dorgan to the corner of the net.

Despite losing Darragh O’Mahony to a second yellow card late on, Ballincollig were not going to be denied as they held on for a well-deserved win. A big few weeks lie in store for Ballincollig as they prepare for their clash with the Barrs. While for Éire Óg it is the relegation playoff with Carbery Rangers that will be on the agenda.

Scorers - Ballincollig: C Dorgan 1-4 (1-0 pen, 2f); S Kiely 1-0; F Down, L Fahy, S Dore, B Keating 0-1 each. Éire Óg: D Goulding 0-2f; C Kelly (f), C Clifford, C O’Callaghan, D Kelly, D Foley 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: J Gibbons; S Murphy, L Jennings, C Moore; F Down, L Fahy, JP Murphy; C Dalton, S Dore; S O’Neill, D Dorgan, P O’Neill; S Kiely, D O’Mahony, C Dorgan. Subs: L O’Connell for Dalton (ht), B Keating for D Dorgan (39), E Cooke for Kiely (56), T O’Connell for O’Neill, B Dore for Murphy (both 58).

Éire Óg: C Kelly; D Herlihy, M Corkery, C Clifford; M Griffin, C McGoldrick, R O’Toole; D Kelly, C O’Callaghan; J Murphy, R O’Flynn, D McCarthy; J Cooper, D Foley, D Goulding. Subs: D Dineen for O'Toole, A McCarthy for Murphy (both 39), D Healy for Foley (48), H Murphy for Kelly (48).

Referee: Cormac Dineen (Douglas).