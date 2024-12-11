Audi driver did u-turn when she spotted checkpoint

A MOTORIST who was stopped when trying to avoid a garda checkpoint argued that she was ‘entitled to free movement in the State’ despite not paying road tax for more than 1,000 days.

BY DAVID FORSYTHE

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Macroom District Court that gardaí had set up a checkpoint at Inchinashingane, Macroom, on October 31st last.

A grey Audi car was spotted approaching the checkpoint but turned around and began heading in the opposite direction.

The car was stopped by gardaí a short distance down the road.

The driver was identified as Eilis Murphy, 45, of Baulbrack, Kilmichael.

The vehicle had no valid tax disk displayed and had not been taxed for more than 1,000 days.

When gardaí asked Ms Murphy for her driving licence, she refused to produce it and became ‘very unco-operative’.

Ms Murphy told gardaí she was ‘entitled to free movement in the State’.

She also refused to confirm her details.

Ms Murphy was arrested but did later provide details of a valid licence and insurance.

Ms Murphy said that she was ‘really stressed on that day’ and apologised for her behaviour.

The court heard that she had one previous conviction for non-display of road tax.

Judge John King said that Ms Murphy displayed ‘a certain underlying attitude’ and convicted and fined her €250 for refusing to provide her licence and €250 for refusing to provide her details.

She was allowed six months to pay the fines.