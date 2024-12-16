Aperee nursing home in Bantry is ‘almost sold’

HOPES are high that the Aperee nursing home in Bantry will be purchased as a going concern before the New Year.

Residents, their relatives, and staff at the nursing home are optimistic that talks will be finalised within the next two weeks and the nursing home will remain open.

Deputy Michael Collins (Ind Ire) has said the negotiations are at an advanced stage this week.

‘It is my understanding that several tenders have been submitted for the purchase of the business,’ said the TD, who believes the successful tender will be announced before December 29th.

In July, when a receiver was appointed to the Aperee group, it had led to some fears locally that the nursing home, formerly known as Deerpark, would close, and that the 29 residents would have to find alternative accommodation.

But Deputy Collins – who had meetings with the HSE, the Minister for Health, and the receiver Gerard Murphy of Midleton – said it is ‘a good sign’ that there are several prospective purchasers.

At the meetings with the HSE and the Minister for Health, Deputy Collins had pointed out that there wouldn’t have been sufficient accommodation available in Bantry to meet the needs of these residents. ‘There are a number of organisations in Bantry that are already finding it difficult to source suitable accommodation for vulnerable people, or those with special needs,’ he said.

The TD said his concerns, at the time the receiver was appointed, were fuelled by the closure of another Aperee Living nursing home in Belgooly at the end of last year, which resulted in vulnerable people scrambling to find suitable, alternative accommodation.

The TD also pointed out that the appointment of the receiver was made just as major construction works were nearing completion.

‘This work has all but been completed and the nursing centre in Bantry is now large enough to accommodate 46 residents,’ he said.

The TD confirmed that Hiqa is ‘fully on side to give the green light to take on the full number of residents after some minor works are completed this week. Money and manpower have been invested in the future of the nursing home and everyone is now hoping that the sale agreement, and contract, will be completed as soon as possible,’ he added.