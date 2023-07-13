Angry farmers to hit the streets over EU derogation plans

FARMERS from across West Cork are rallying in Bandon tonight to protest at plans to cut nitrate derogation levels.

The rally, organised by the IFA, is the latest pushback against plans to cut EU derogations, the system where farmers are allowed to spread livestock manure and slurry containing more than 170kg of nitrogen per hectare – up to a maximum of 250kg of nitrogen per hectare.

Changes to EU law would see nitrate levels reduced to a minimum 250kgs per hectare to 220kgs per hectare.

In practice this will mean thousands of farmers will have to reduce their herds or acquire more land.

Conor O’Leary, Cork Central IFA chairman said the Bandon rally was ‘to let the EU know, and to let your government know, about the seriousness of this mad move’.

‘Derogation farmers, tillage farmers, beef farmers will all be affected by this move,’ Mr O’Leary said in a video ahead of the rally. He said it was important to come together to show the existing derogation levels were vital for farmers to maintain their livelihoods.

Meanwhile, some Cork councillors say the move to reduce the nitrates derogation limit is ‘not based on science’.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG), himself a farmer, raised the issue at this week’s meeting of Cork Co Council, and highlighted a survey in Timoleague, after which experts said that the reduction in nitrates proposed would have no impact on water quality.

‘This plan for a reduction is not based on science. We found out that in the 15 years of the catchment programme operating in Timoleague, they found that there were no leaks of nitrates from under the ground into the river,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

‘It is a last-chance saloon on this as the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) produced a map last week which puts big swathes of Cork county in the reduction zone. When it’s not being done for scientific reasons, it doesn’t stack up.’

He said the farming industry is constantly targeted and said there is a frustration among farmers. He said that as a farmer, he doesn’t do things that are damaging to the environment. ‘We must face reality in that science is not backing what is being said,’ he said.

Cllr Patrick Gerard Murphy (FF) said they cannot stand idly by and let this happen, especially in Cork, which is such a huge meat producer.

‘If we reduce our production in Ireland, it’s going to be replaced by higher carbon footprint produce from abroad. We really are going down a rabbit hole with this which is counterproductive to the environment,’ said Cllr Murphy.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind) said it would be a ‘wipeout’ for farming families across West Cork and added if they don’t act now, there will be nothing left in the region.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) said the environmental weight ‘can’t all be placed on the shoulders of farmers and everyone must play their part’.

The Bandon rally comes at a time where Ireland’s agriculture industry is under intense scrutiny.

On Monday night, an RTÉ Investigates programme showed calves being kicked and abused in Bandon, while other calves were seen being transported for live export in conditions breaching EU animal welfare laws.

A Department of Agriculture investigation has been launched.

See next week’s Star for more.