Alan Foley scores last-gasp winner to point O’Donovan Rossa into county junior B hurling semi-final

O’Donovan Rossa 3-12

Gabriel Rangers 1-17

VETERAN goalkeeper Alan Foley was the hero – with a winning point in injury time – as O’Donovan Rossa hurlers edged their way into the county semi-final. Spare a thought, though, for gallant Gabriel Rangers, who definitely deserved something out of this cracking contest following a great second-half comeback.

It was history in the making in Church Cross for this local derby quarter-final of the Co-op Superstores county confined junior B hurling championship as nobody could remember an adult hurling championship game ever being played there before. The game certainly lived up to the unique occasion.

A strong breeze dominated this clash and Rossas, with the elements in the first half, struggled to take advantage against a Gabriels’ side shorn of some of its regular players and losing star midfielder Luka Bowen to injury before half time.

An early goal did give Rossas the lead but, as Gabriels matched them point for point, it took a brace of goals within a minute midway through the half to give them a double-score lead on the scoreboard at half time, 3-7 to 0-8. The story of the second half was the courageous comeback by depleted Gabriels as they played some superb hurling, cutting the lead point by point.

When they finally drew level in the 59th minute amid tremendous excitement, it seemed the Ballydehob/Schull men were about to pull off an amazing win. They had all the momentum at that stage. But experienced Rossas had one more push in their repertoire and they broke Gabriels’ hearts with a winning point in injury time from a tricky Alan Foley free.

‘That was a strong wind and we didn’t use it enough in the first half, too much tip-tapping around,’ said relieved Rossa manager, Alan Keane. ‘If we hadn’t got the three goals we’d have been in massive trouble as they were out-pointing us. We’ve been working on our striking but we just weren’t hitting the ball today.

‘In the second half, it was very difficult to score against the wind, although the short ball did work better for us. They had all the momentum in the end but we brought in four young lads off the bench and they gave us a good boost. They put a bit of pep in our step in the closing minutes.’

Against the strong breeze, Gabriels hit the ground running and points from ace marksman Páidí O’Regan (2), who accounted for 0-11, had them two in front, with midfielder Luka Bowen in sparkling form. Rossas got off the mark from a Eugene Daly free before they hit the front with a Rob Long goal in the 11th minute following a defensive error. Impressive Rossa midfielders, Jason Nott and the stylish Mícheál O’Donovan, added points but O’Regan closed the first-quarter scoring with a point and Gabriels were in a good place, trailing by only a goal, 1-3 to 0-3.

The wheels really came off the Gabriels’ wagon in the opening minute of the second quarter when hard-working Rossas struck for two goals in 60 seconds from Rob Long and Shane O’Donoghue to open up a daunting nine-point lead.

When Nott and Eugene Daly (free) added two points, the Skibb supporters were really cheering and Gabriels were in serious trouble. However, Gabriels fought back. In the closing stages of the half, they outscored Rossas by 0-5 to 0-2 to close the gap to eight points by half time, 3-7 to 0-8. O’Regan (two frees and one from play), O’Driscoll and Brosnan raised white flags, while Shane O’Donoghue landed two for Rossas.

Despite losing the services of Bowen, Gabriels grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half and hit six points in the third quarter, O’Regan hitting three frees and a 65, with O’Driscoll and Brosnan chipping in with one each. Rossas answered with three points from two Eugene Daly frees and one from play by impressive sub Shane Crowley.

Still trailing by five points beginning the last quarter, there was no let-up from Gabriels and, following an exchange of points from Nott and Brosnan, they struck a decisive blow in the 54th minute when Keith O’Driscoll, from a Pat Nolan pass, billowed the Rossa net. The lead was down to two. O’Regan pointed another free and now the lead was down to the minimum with five minutes remaining.

It was backs to the wall for the Rossa defence, well marshalled by veterans Flor Crowley and Alan Foley, against a rampant Gabriels. There was only a minute remaining when Mark Brosnan produced a miracle equaliser from 35 metres, striking the ball as he was falling to the ground. Now the fat was not only in the fire but it was really blazing as both sides dug deep to find a winning score and a draw and extra time loomed. In the end it was Rossas who found the way when goalkeeper Alan Foley pointed a tricky 40-metre free from the wing deep in injury time. Delight for the winners and heartbreak for the gallant losers but a real triumph for junior B hurling in Carbery.

‘We’re playing Uibh Laoire next in the semi-final. We’ve never played them before, but we have a few neighbours up there so they’ll fill us in,’ said Alan Keane.

Scorers - O’Donovan Rossa: Rob Long 2-0; Shane O’Donoghue 1-2; Eugene Daly 0-4f; Jason Nott 0-3; Mícheál O’Donovan, Shane Crowley, Alan Foley (1f) 0-1 each. Gabriel Rangers: Páidí O’Driscoll 0-11 (7f, 1 65); Keith O’Driscoll 1-2; Mark Brosnan 0-4.

O’Donovan Rossa: Alan Foley; Ciarán French, Shane McCarthy, Niall McCarthy; Tom Foley, Flor Crowley, Dinny O’Regan; Mícheál O’Donovan, Jason Nott; Pa Crowley, Shane O’Donoghue, Rob Long; Kevin Cotter, Stephen Cotter, Eugene Daly. Subs: Shane Crowley for P Crowley (36), Daniel Nzuno for T Foley (40), Mícheál Sheehy for R Long (48), Shaun Hodnett for S Cotter (48), Rob Long for J Nott (50).

Gabriel Rangers: Ryan McSweeney; Jake Coughlan, Jack O’Driscoll, Damien Coughlan; Luke Nolan, Killian O’Brien, Cian Bowen; Luka Bowen, Pat Nolan; Keith O’Driscoll, Donncha O’Regan, Aengus Allen; Páidí O’Regan, Dylan Green, Mark Brosnan. Subs: Patrick Hodnett for J Coughlan (12), Killian O’Sullivan for L Bowen (30), Kieran O’Brien for C Bowen (45).

Referee: Anthony O’Regan (Kilbrittain).