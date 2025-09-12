Adrigole want direct route to semis

Here’s a look at various permutations for West Cork clubs this weekend

THE final round of group games in the McCarthy Insurance Group football championships promises a weekend of high drama, where knockout places and relegation fears hang in the balance.

Clubs across the county face do-or-die clashes, with semi-final spots, survival in the grade, and bragging rights all up for grabs. Every point counts, and this is where fortunes will be made, or broken.

The Premier Senior Football Championship (all games at 4pm) has the most underwhelming conclusion, with only one knockout place to fight for as Douglas and Ballincollig face off in Ballygarvan in Group 3. Douglas only need a draw to progress, while Ballincollig have to win.

One club will get a direct passage to the semi-final, with the West Cork derby between Castlehaven and Newcestown in Rossmore determining who will top Group 1. Both sides are already through to the knockouts on four points. A Haven draw would do them, but it may not be enough for a semi-final spot, as St Finbarr’s, Carrigaline (both Group 2), and Nemo Rangers (Group 3) are all on four points.

Currently, Castlehaven lead on scoring difference overall (17), with Nemo (10), Newcestown (9), Carrigaline (7), and the Barrs (3) behind them. Nemo face St Michael’s in Shanbally, a game that could decide the semi-final spot if Nemo put the foot on the accelerator.

In terms of the relegation play-off, the loser – if there is one – of the Clonakilty v Carbery Rangers game in Ballinacarriga in Group 2 will be in the relegation play-off. If there is a loser in both that game and the Mallow v Valley Rovers encounter in Group 1, then the losers will face each other in the play-off. A draw in either game will mean scoring difference will come into play, and that Carbery Rangers/Mallow are safe.

With St Michael’s – one point and -11 scoring difference – facing Nemo Rangers in Group 3, they could get sucked into it. Valley Rovers have the worst scoring differential with -19, so they will need a win in their game. St Michael’s have the second fewest, with Clonakilty and Mallow (tied on -7) up next.

***

The Senior A Football Championship has pretty simple permutations for O’Donovan Rossa in Group 3. If they beat rivals Dohenys on Sunday in Drimoleague (2pm), they will progress, provided Bishopstown beat Béal Átha’n Ghaoraidh in the other game along with a seven-point turnaround. A draw or a loss would mean elimination for the Skibbereen club. Dohenys have to win to avoid the relegation play-off, and if they do so, they will put Skibb in it instead.

***

In the Premier Intermediate grade – all games on Saturday at 6pm – Castletownbere are in the strongest position to qualify for West Cork clubs, as they only need a draw against Kiskeam in Group 3 in Newcestown. A loss would mean they will be looking over their shoulder in terms of a relegation play-off, given their scoring difference of -20.

Bandon have to beat Naomh Abán in their final Group 2 game in Kilmichael and hope Rockchapel beat Glanmire in the other game, but not by too much. Due to Bandon’s draw with Rockchapel, the tie-breaker involves scoring difference. Bandon are on -4, Rockchapel are on -6. Anything other than a Rockchapel win will mean Bandon are out.

Bantry Blues have a slim chance of progression from Group 1, but the main worry for them is avoiding a relegation play-off. They have to beat Nemo Rangers’ seconds in Rosscarbery to stand any chance of avoiding the relegation match.

***

All games in the Intermediate A Football Championship throw-in at 4pm on Saturday, with the clubs in the West in strong positions.

Adrigole are already through to the knockout stage, but if they beat Ballinora in their final Group 1 game in Moneyvollahane, they will go straight through to the semi-finals.

Gabriel Rangers in Group 2 and Ilen Rovers in Group 3 are in a great position to qualify too. Gabriels only need a draw against a Dromtarriffe team that are fighting to stay up, but a win in Castletownkenneigh would get them top spot if Kildorrery drop points to Mitchelstown. Ilen Rovers face St Vincent’s in Ahiohill and, like Gabriels, face a side who are already eliminated and fighting off relegation fears. Rovers only need a draw to progress, with a win getting top spot if Kilmurry drop points against Boherbue.

***

The only premier junior local side, Urhan have to beat St Nick’s on Friday in Dunmanway (7.30pm) in order to qualify for the knockout stage from Group 1, provided Canovee avoid defeat to Ballydesmond in the other tie in this group.