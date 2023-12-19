2023 IN PHOTOS: Skibbereen

WE'VE published plenty of brilliant photos from the Skibbereen area this year. Our recent Christmas in West Cork magazine featured some of the best, take a look below.
Keep an eye out for our end of year news and sport reviews which will appear in The Southern Star on December 28th.
The retirement of the former Baltimore RNLI coxswain Kieran Cotter, after 45 years’ service was marked with a party and presentation at Jacob’s in January. Then, in May, Kieran and his wife Brigid – who had run their grocery store for more than four decades – retired from that as well, but he continues to trade as a fuel merchant. Photographed at the presentation were Tom Bushe, Aidan Bush, Cathal Cottrell, Kieran Cotter and Declan Tiernan.
Within days of two major earthquakes hitting Turkey and Syria, two vans filled with humanitarian supplies were on the way from West Cork to the Turkish Embassy in Dublin courtesy of the organising powers of Skibbereen barber Sukru Joe Atalay. Although none of his family were affected, Joe was determined to do what he could to help some of the millions who were displaced by the quakes, so he set up an appeal which the people of Skibbereen responded to in typically generous fashion.
A Ghanaian woman whose son died tragically in January was overwhelmed in March by the goodness and kindness of a community who banded together with local Independent TD, Michael Collins, to have her sister flown to Ireland to be by her side. Philomena Owusu said the presence of her sister Ruth Adwoa has been an enormous source of comfort to her. At her side were her son Emmanuel, Alan Foley, principal of St Patrick’s Boys’ National School and Valerie Ward.
Baltimore chef Ahmet Dede savoured his two Michelin star success when the announcement was made in April. His restaurant Dede was one of only three to be presented with a prestigious second star at a ceremony in the UK. Ahmet also earned the distinction of being the only restaurant in Ireland to take the double win. (Photo: Andy Gibson)
In May it was announced that a Skibbereen-based writer, Catherine Airey, who is a member of the Lough Hyne Lappers, had secured a six-figure advance for her debut novel entitled Scream School. The novel was snapped up just 24 hours after it was submitted. The former copywriter for the Civil Service in London found her true vocation in life during lockdown.
Some good news for Sherkin Island emerged in August when local man, Neil Buggy, confirmed plans for an innovative housing development. Neil, together his wife Amanda and sons, Bear and Dessy, are planning to relocate his business from Dublin to Clonakilty. Neil, together with a local landowner, assisted by Carbery Housing Association, say the six-house turnkey development will uniquely feature a community solar system on the houses so it will be a solar generating community.
In September, after a long and agonising wait for the findings of the Electoral Commission, it transpired that Cork South- West and Cork North-West are to remain three-seater constituencies. The decision of the commission is expected to enhance the chances of five of the six sitting TDs being re-elected. Some politicians, and some members of the electorate, had hoped Cork South West would become a four-seater and that this would allow for increased representation in the Dáil.
During the summer, the ancient wedding stones on Cape Clear Island were the setting for the marriage of Ciara Tooher and Pat Bob O’Regan. Pat, who is well known locally for servicing Cape’s vintage tractors, and his bride had a spectacular day. (Photo: Caroline Cronin)
It’s not every day that you see the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team in Baltimore, but that’s what happened in October when a worker at the home of former RTÉ correspondent Fergal Keane found 180 sticks of gelignite that were safely defused during three controlled explosions. Fergal, pictured, said he and his wife Tara Buckley said they always knew they’d find ‘something’ at their property at Lahern.
Well-known Skibbereen solicitor Liz Murphy summited Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, and raised more than €6,500 for Cancer Connect, as well as raising awareness for Breast Check – a service that provided her with an early diagnosis and allowed her to complete her treatment successfully. Although she was the self-professed ‘oldest and the least fit’ Liz said she enjoyed herself at the summit.
Skibbereen man Cathal Keohane – the son of Charlie and Mary Keohane – has done his hometown and his country proud by serving as the officer commanding the peacekeeping 122nd Infantry Battalion in Lebanon during a six-month deployment up until the end of November. It was his second tour of duty in Lebanon. He and his outfit dealt with an outbreak of hostilities on October 7th in a calm professional manner despite the daily exchanges between the Israeli Defence Forces and members of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.