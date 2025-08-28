How to choose the perfect kitchen bar stools for your Irish home

Your kitchen is the heart of your home. It’s not just somewhere to drink your morning coffee or make dinner.

This room feeds your soul in more ways than one and is central to your daily living.

Kitchen bar stools add versatility to your space, converting your counter or island into anything from a remote work station to a makeshift bar.

Whether you’re buying a new home or renovating your current space, kitchen bar stools aren’t just functional seating.

They can make a bold design statement as well, elevating your kitchen and incorporating a little of your personality.

Take inspiration from your favourite cocktail bar with a velvet bar stool or embrace Scandinavian minimalism with a faux leather bar stool.

In this article, we’re sharing the five things to consider when buying kitchen bar stools to elevate your dining space and maximize its usability.

Step One: Measure Your Kitchen Space Accurately

Before you can think about shopping for kitchen bar stools, it’s important to get your measurements right.

Height is the first thing you want to consider as there are two main styles of stools; ones designed to be bar height and others designed for the height of a kitchen counter.

Most bar stools will be too tall, by around 10cm, for the typical kitchen island that you’ll find in an Irish home.

Double-checking your measurements ensures you’ll choose a bar stool that is comfortable for your kitchen, especially if you have custom counters.

When buying stools for your kitchen island, you also want to consider the space between each stool.

Having too many stools can make your kitchen feel overcrowded. Most Irish homes will have 3-4 bar stools, depending on the length of their kitchen island. As a rule of thumb, you want to leave at least 60cm between each stool.

Don’t forget about legroom, especially if you’re working with a compact space. You’ll usually want at least 20cm of space between your island and the kitchen stool.

Step Two: Consider the Style of Your Kitchen Décor

Once you have your measurements, it’s time to consider what style of kitchen bar stools will complement your Irish home. These seats will be one of the first things people notice when they walk into your kitchen, setting the tone for the rest of your home.

If you’re a fan of modern interiors or you’re renovating your kitchen, consider looking for kitchen stools with a chrome or brushed steel finish for a sleek and minimalistic look. Our ‘Cork Bar Stool’ encapsulates quiet luxury with its neutral grey and brushed gold colour palette, ideal for a new kitchen.

Kitchen bar stools can also add character to traditional kitchens. If you love the charm of exposed wood or upholstered seats, our ‘Wooden Top Vintage Bar Stool’ adds a subtle old-school touch that won’t overpower the rest of your décor.

Another option to consider is the Scandinavian aesthetic, one of the most popular interior décor styles in Ireland. With minimalism and functionality at its heart, this aesthetic is all about creating cosy and welcoming spaces by incorporating natural materials, neutral colour palettes, and simplistic designs. It’s the perfect option if you want to give your kitchen a timeless feel.

Step Three: Choose the Right Material for Your Kitchen Stools

Your kitchen stools will be a high-traffic area, so it’s important to think practically when choosing your materials.

If you have young kids, you’ll want to choose materials that are durable and easy to clean. While it’s easy to get distracted by the look of bar stools, don’t forget to consider their durability and practicality within your home.

Wooden stools are a popular option in Irish homes for their classic look and versatility.

They’re one of the easiest styles to maintain and only look better with age.

However, most wooden stools don’t have a back, so you may want to consider a more supportive style if you have older relatives.

Metal kitchen stools are just as versatile and a great alternative if you want to give your space an urban feel.

Their minimalistic design is easy to clean, and you can usually stack them on top of each other, ideal if you have a smaller kitchen and want to maximize your space.

By comparison, velvet bar stools can elevate your kitchen to give it a luxury feel by adding extra comfort.

You’ll need to do a little more maintenance with these bar stools, including regularly dusting and removing any stains with a mild soap solution.

You can add fabric protector to your bar stools if you’re worried about sticky fingers or stains.

If you want the sophisticated look of velvet without the maintenance, consider leather kitchen stools instead.

They’re a great family-friendly option and easy to clean if accidents happen.

Step Four: Practical Features and Comfort for Your Bar Stools

Your kitchen bar stools are one of the seats you’re likely to spend most of your time in.

While aesthetics are important, you also want to prioritise comfort.

Every family and household is different, so think about what ergonomic design best suits your needs.

Your first choice will likely be between backrests vs. backless kitchen stools.

While a backless design makes it easy to tuck your kitchen stools neatly under your counter, a backrest is usually more comfortable as it adds extra support.

Another practical feature to think about is whether you want a fixed or swivel stool.

Swivel stools make it easy to move around, especially if you have a table next to your counter or kitchen island.

By comparison, fixed bar stools are a great option if your kitchen counter is the main eating area or if you want to prioritize a more durable design.

Other features to look out for include padded seating and built-in footrests, perfect if you’re planning on using your kitchen for entertaining guests or as an occasional work space.

Our teal bar stools tick all the boxes with a backrest, adjustable height design, and footrest.

Step Five: Choose the Colour and Finish of Your Kitchen Island Stools

The final thing to consider when shopping for kitchen bar stools is the colour and finish.

You can decide whether your stools should blend in with the rest of your décor or serve as a statement piece.

A wooden bar stool is a great versatile option for traditional Irish kitchens, or neutrals like our ‘Latte Faux Leather Bar Stool’can give your kitchen décor a more cohesive and contemporary look.

Reimagine Your Kitchen and Shop Ireland’s Best Kitchen Bar Stools

Doing these five steps will guarantee you choose the kitchen bar stools that perfectly match your needs and will stand the test of time.

Measure your space, consider your kitchen décor, choose the right materials, think about the practical features you need, and decide on your colour and finish.

Are you ready to upgrade your kitchen? Shop our best-selling kitchen bar stools with free delivery across Ireland on orders over €100.