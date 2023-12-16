2023 IN PHOTOS: Rosscarbery, Leap, Union Hall, Glandore & Castletownshend

WE'VE published plenty of brilliant photos from the Rosscarbery, Leap, Union Hall, Glandore & Castletownshend areas this year. Our recent Christmas in West Cork magazine featured some of the best, take a look below.
In January, the people of Rosscarbery were invited to ‘save a sod’ and help preserve 25 wild acres in Rosscarbery as part of a nationwide initiative by Green Sod Ireland (GSI), an environmental registered charity that was set up in 2007 to establish wild acres and safe habitats that are vital for biodiversity. The charitable trust has gifted land in its care in six counties including the 25-acres at Páirc a’ Tobair at Burgatia in Rosscarbery, which was gifted to GSI by the Mercy Sisters, Southern Province, in 2018.
Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council constructed a new wastewater treatment plant and sewage infrastructure for the 500-plus residents of Castletownshend. The scheme will benefit the community by improving water quality, supporting growth and development and ensuring compliance with EU wastewater regulations. But there were five house, including one owned by resident John Collins, excluded, which led to protests locally.
People in Union Hall held a public protest in April against Cork County Council’s plans to close off a local pier to the public. Over 200 people met at the pier with placards and banners, while a smaller group gathered to protest outside Skibbereen Library ahead of a Council meeting. The Council produced a consultant’s report, which highlighted serious health and safety concerns, but locals say the old pier’s use is vital to the community. (Photo: Andrew Harris)
More than 120 people from local, national and international community groups attended a major climate action seminar at the centre of excellence for climate action and sustainability (Cecas) at Myross Wood House in Leap in April. One of the main themes of the conference was that projects, with Leader support, and the backing of local government, can make real changes by taking a bottom- up approach. Smaller initiatives can, they said, develop into larger sustainable projects that can ultimately attract Government backing, and help create a circular economy. Mark Robins of Cecas led a walkthrough Myross Woods. (Photo: Anna Groenicka)
Storm Agnes in September proved disruptive including the felling of a large, mature tree, which completely blocked a back road, near the old convent, in Glandore. Met Éireann had issued an orange status wind and rain warning and lots of trees fell throughout West Cork due to the sodden nature of the ground. Council workers were kept busy clearing fallen trees, but with motorists only making essential journeys the level of disruption was kept to a minimum.