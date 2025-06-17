130 years of Derrycreha National School celebrated

The weather held for the 130th anniversary celebration at Derrycreha National School outside of Glengarriff on June 6th, where a strong sense of community support and appreciation was shared with Irish dancing, music, and many heartfelt speeches from staff and students.

BY TILLY ROBERTS

Connie Connolly, chairman of Derrycreha school governors, reflected in his speech on the positive developments since the centenary gathering in 1995.

Referencing the new playground, car park, solar panels, and free school meals, he thanked all the staff who have been the driving force behind these changes.

The celebration became bittersweet when the school bid a fond farewell to graduating students Sophie McCarthy and Charlie Allen.

Inside the school, photos of past generations of the school lined the walls, where the crowd mingled about, marvelling at the old scenes with homemade cakes, and ice creams.

One happy student ran through the legs of the crowd with a cookie as large as his face in one hand, and an ice-cream ready to topple over in the other.

On Friday, The Southern Star joined the students, teachers, parents and grandparents, and heard their memories of the school, as well as their hopes and fears for the future.

With 26 pupils enrolled at the moment, Lottie O’Sullivan remarked that the small numbers were a bonus: ‘I like that we’re not really like a school, more like a family or a community’.

Giuliat O’Sullivan said her favourite teacher was former principal Angela Murphy, because ‘She is really nice and cares about us. She gives you extra help when you are struggling.’

‘This school is wonderful,’ said Katleynn Coppinger, ‘and Miss makes everything funny, and proper things serious.’

There was no shortage of fond, funny, and at times remarkable memories shared by alumni as well. In the 1900s, the students would light the fire before the teacher arrived, one guest recalled.

‘My granny came to this school and she was born in 1899,’ said Anne Allen, one of many alumnus whose family ties to the school stretch back more than a century. Three generations of her family were present last Friday, including her son Charlie Allen, the recent Derrydreha graduate.

Gene O’Sullivan, who graduated from Derrycreha in 1969 and now drives the school bus which ferries Ukranian children to and from Derrycreha, remembered the days when there were only four children in his class.

‘Eddie Bracken was a great teacher and he taught us everything in Irish, so we had our own way of adding up,’ Gene laughed.

Meanwhile, Dan McCarthy recalled that he was ‘mad for school. I wouldn’t stay at home. This was the only education I got.’ Dan still lives in the area now, and his own granddaughter Sophie Allen has just graduated from Derrycreha. He hopes that the numbers of students will increase in the future.

Senior teacher Angela Cronin, who has been working at Derrycreha for 14 years, spoke openly about both the joys and challenges of keeping the school going. ‘It’s wonderful to watch the children grow up in front of your eyes,’ she said, ‘but we are not getting enough families. It’s getting too expensive to move to the area and we are competing with the village school as well.’

Despite the school’s small size, parents and teachers were full of praise for the benefits of the mixed age and ability classrooms.

‘The students get one-on-one attention and they all know each other very well’, said parent Louise Forde.

‘The older children look after the younger ones. The mixed-ability and age classes mean the students can advance quicker. There’s support for both those who are falling behind and for those who are doing really well.’

Her son Jacob Forde particularly enjoys the school library, especially the Shakespeare section.

As the day progressed old school friends shared fond memories, parents fussed over ‘small ones’, and grandparents made their way through the courses of cakes.

‘If I had my childhood again, this is where I would be’, remarked board member Simon Allen, summing up the feeling which no doubt struck a chord with many who witnessed the love, care, and community spirit spilling out of the doors of Derrycreha school. 130 years of teaching at Derrycreha has taught generations of families the lasting impact a small community school can have.