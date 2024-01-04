Sinn Féin criticises government for missed housing targets

A SINN Féin election candidate has criticised the government’s response to the housing crisis, warning the issue could get worse in 2024 as social housing targets are missed. Sinn Féin general election candidate for Cork South West Clare O’Callaghan said she believes that the housing crisis in Cork South West is set to continue or get even worse, as the government miss their social and affordable housing targets this year.

‘The housing crisis is causing misery in Cork South West with people priced out of owning their own home due to eyewatering prices. Sinn Féin have been very clear that ending this crisis must be a key priority of the government,’ said Ms O’Callaghan.

‘It is clear that once again government going to miss their social and affordable housing delivery targets this year. The Minister’s plan promises 9,100 new build social homes this year. At the end of September just 2,642 had been delivered. Given that just 29% of this crucial target has been delivered by the end of the third quarter it is hard to see him meeting the 9,100 target by year’s end.

‘These are the much needed homes for families and single people trapped in emergency homeless accommodation and languishing on lengthy Council waiting lists here in Cork South West. Not only are the government’s targets too low but once again they are not being met. The government is simply not delivering the scale of ambition that is needed to deliver meaningful change.’