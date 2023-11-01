Nevin supports president Higgins on Gaza remarks

EVIE Nevin, the Labour Party representative for the Skibbereen Local Electoral Area (LEA), has strongly condemned recent comments made by Israeli ambassador Dana Erlich regarding President Michael D Higgins’s stance on the Israel Hamas conflict.

‘Accusing the President of breaching the law and making illegal statements is a very serious matter for an ambassador.

‘President Higgins was elected to speak on behalf of the Irish people and has consistently been a fair and measured voice, advocating for the most persecuted in society,’ she said.

She also emphasised the importance of fostering international understanding and reiterated support for President Higgins’s right to express opinions aligned with the government’s stance.

Nevin echoed her leader’s call for a common position within opposition parties and the government, advocating for the condemnation of Hamas while scrutinising Israel’s actions through the