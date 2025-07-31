Walk the length of Gaza for fund

SO many people feel totally powerless when it comes to helping people in Gaza and Palestine.

So said Schull-based Sam Simpson who is organising an event called ‘Walk the Length of Gaza’ on Saturday August 9th to raise awareness and funds for a group called ‘Medical Aid for Palestinians.’

‘I really noticed that so many people want to do something but they don’t know how or what so this walk is a way of doing something and making a difference,’ he said.

Departing Bantry at 6am on the day, the group will walk to Durrus, Ballyrisode, on to Goleen and finally Mizen head, hoping to arrive by 6pm.

Participants can come along and sections, or the entire route, said Sam, who is hopeful of a large crowd given the feedback to the event so far.

‘People can walk, run, cycle and we’re hoping to have horses and carts, a goat, a donkey, everyone is welcome.But we want this to be more than an expression of solidarity with the people of Palestine, and more than just another fundraiser. We want to do more than just raise awareness, and we want it to be more than a memorial for the victims of injustice – we want this to be a heartfelt and a colourful expression of who we are – a joyful, positive, celebration of the great diversity of our communities in Ireland, and a beautiful coming together in our deeply shared respect for the dignity and sanctity of human rights and freedom.

‘It’s about bringing everyone together in the cause of humanity,’ he said, adding that the fundraising target is €10,000.

Sam has spent time in Palestine previously as a human rights monitor in 2016 and again in 2018 and hopes to return in November.

‘Right now, there’s no way of knowing if I’ll get in or not,’ he said.

For now he’s urging support on August 9th and said: ‘Please, come and join us if you can or volunteer to help out. Every donation will be sent to MAP and makes a real difference.’

See Gofundme west-cork-walk-4-gaza for more.