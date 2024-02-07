Mary Lou added to Fine Gael ticket

THE Fine Gael national executive has added Mary Lou Maguire Leahy to the ticket in the Bantry Electoral Area.

Local Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG) had secured the nomination in a straight contest at a selection convention, which was held at the Westlodge Hotel on Friday November 3rd – a contest that resulted in a 73 to 22 vote split.

However, last week, Mary Lou – who works as an activities manager at the Skibbereen Residential Care Centre and lives at Church Cross, Skibbereen – was contacted by the national executive to say she had been added to the ticket.

‘I am thrilled I will be given an opportunity to stand in the election and hopefully secure one of the four seats in this electoral area,’ she said.

She is hoping to be elected alongside sitting Cllr Cronin, who was co-opted after the resignation of Katie Murphy.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Christopher O’Sullivan says he will highlight the need for investment in West Cork after he was appointed party spokesperson on Coastal Communities.

Elsewhere, Billy Kelleher will defend his seat in the European Parliament after he was selected as FF candidate in Ireland South for the elections later this year.