Fine Gael Senator Noel O’Donovan appointed to Oireachtas committee

South West Fine Gael Senator Noel O’Donovan has been appointed to the Oireachtas Committee on Social Protection, Rural and Community Development.

Speaking on the announcement, Roscarbery-based Senator O’Donovan said he was deeply honoured to be selected to sit on this committee.

‘Growing up, working and living in West Cork, I know only too well the connections to rural life and the incredible communities that are formed from it.’

The Committee scrutinises the work of the Department of Rural and Community Development and the Department of Social Protection and their respective agencies, evaluating and examining expenditure and policy.

‘As the Fine Gael Seanad spokesperson on social protection, I am eager to start the work of this committee to try and ensure that people are truly being supported, especially in such uncertain times. This is a really important role for scrutinising the policy and services from the department so that people can access the help that they need and when they need it’.