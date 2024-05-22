Ireland to recognise state of Palestine in 'important day'

PALESTINE will be officially recognised as a state by Ireland, Norway and Spain next week, following an announcement from the countries' leaders this morning.

The official recognition will take place on May 28th, with all three countries announcing that they support a two-state solution in Israel and Palestine.

'Today Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognise the state of Palestine, each of us will undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision,' said Taoiseach Simon Harris (FG).

'I am confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks.'

It is an 'important day for the people of Palestine and a proud day for Ireland,' according to Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher.

'Symbolism matters in politics and in diplomacy. There will be people who dismiss this action by the Irish Government, but it is an important statement of Ireland’s convictions and its independence as a sovereign nation.

'The Irish people have long held the cause and the plight of the Palestinian people close to their hearts. Our people don’t need to look too far back into our history to know what oppression looks and feels like.'

'In 2018, I visited the West Bank. I saw what Israeli occupation looked like. It was and remains both an outrage and a violation of international law and morality.

'Ireland can rightly be proud of its decision today. I am proud of the role my party, and in particular the role of our party leader, and Tánaiste, Micheál Martin, has played in bringing this decision about.

'Israel has a right to exist and defend itself. However, it cannot have a veto over a future Two-State solution. Hamas is a terrorist organisation and must release all hostages. International law must be adhered to. These are all non-negotiable.

'For years, I have called for the EU to go back to being an honest broker in this conflict. The response of President Von Der Leyen last year was not acceptable. The EU must come to the table with solutions and not empty rhetoric. All EU member states should follow the lead of Ireland, Norway and Spain and recognise the State of Palestine.

'I look forward to Ireland continuing to lead on a European stage on the issue of a peaceful settlement between Palestine and Israel,' concluded Kelleher.