Delay in disability increase is 'disheartening' says Evie

A LABOUR party representative in West Cork has described delays in implementing social welfare increases for members of the disabled community and carers as disheartening.

A €12 increase in disability and carers' allowance was announced in Budget 2024. However, the increase only takes effect from January.

Evie Nevin, a Labour Party representative for the Skibbereen LEA and advocate for vulnerable communities, said the delay in implementing the social welfare increase has stirred outcry by some in the disabled community.

Ms Nevin says that many disabled individuals are already barely surviving with existing resources. 'The delay in providing much-needed financial relief to disabled individuals and carers is disheartening. They cannot afford to wait, especially considering the immediate impact of increased taxes and the rising cost of living. It's a critical issue that demands swift attention,' she said.

She says the situation is exacerbated by the fact that disabled people are facing additional financial challenges, with a €400 one-time payment due at the end of November. 'While this payment may provide a brief respite, it is a temporary fix that leaves individuals back at square one after covering essential bills,' said Ms Nevin.

'A one-time payment in November may offer temporary relief, but disabled individuals require ongoing financial support to sustain their livelihoods. We must address this issue promptly to ensure that vulnerable members of our community do not face unnecessary hardship.'